Spoon Thief Catering is Chef Gavin Kaysen's latest venture

Chef Gavin Kaysen has launched a new catering company to elevate dinner parties and other events with his award-winning cuisine.

"Our team creates elegant, welcoming experiences that meet the moment with bespoke menus and attentive service," the Spoon Thief Catering website reads.

Kaysen, a Minneapolis resident and 2015 James Beard Award Finalist, is the founder of Soigné Hospitality Group, which operates Spoon and Stable, Demi, Mara, Bellecour Bakery and other establishments.

The name of the new catering company is an apparent reference to Kaysen's penchant for nicking spoons from restaurants around the world.

Spoon Thief Catering will specialize in catering in-home dinner parties and other small gatherings, but will also take special requests for larger events with up to 250 guests, according to Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine.

"This gives people a new way to experience us," Kaysen told the magazine. "And it helps strengthen the business, if we ever have to close the restaurants again we'll be ready to do something different."