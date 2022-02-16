Skip to main content
Sports anchor Dave Schwartz announces he is leaving KARE 11

Schwartz has been a sports anchor with the station for nearly 15 years.

Dave Schwartz, a member of the KARE 11 sports team for nearly 15 years, is leaving the station.

Schwartz revealed Wednesday morning that he'll say goodbye to KARE after the Winter Olympics wrap up. His last day will be Sunday, Feb. 20. 

And he even shared his next stop: The Minnesota Wild, where he'll join the franchise in a communications role.

"Fourteen years is a long time," wrote Schwartz. "I've had the good fortune of being able to pack it with a lifetime of amazing experiences and I'm grateful for each one."

He also thanked viewers for letting him into their homes over the years, as well as his friends and colleagues ate KARE 11.

Schwartz's first role with the Twin Cities' NBC affiliate was as weekend sports anchor, a job he started in August of 2007. He's since become one of the most recognizable faces on local television, winning two regional Emmys and in 2012 being named Sportscaster of the Year for Minnesota. 

He's an avid hockey fan, with his KARE 11 bio listing ice hockey as his favorite sport to play, Wayne Gretzky as his dream interview and "center for the New York Rangers" as his dream job when he was a kid.

It's the second major departure from KARE 11's sports team in the past year. Sports director Eric Perkins left the station last summer, and his role has since been filled by Reggie Wilson.

schwartz KARE 11 bio photo
