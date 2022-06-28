Sports anchor Hobie Artigue announces FOX9 departure
More turnover on the Twin Cities TV scene as sports reporter and anchor Hobie Artigue has left FOX9.
"After seven years, hundreds of shows & countless stories, today is my last day at [FOX9]," Artigue announced Tuesday. "Thank you for all of your support over the years. It’s been a fun ride, but now is the time for a new chapter."
Artigue has spent recent years not only anchoring sports, but also hosting Vikings and Gophers football shows, including "The P.J. Fleck Show."
It's unclear what's next for Artigue, nor is it known who will replace Artigue on the FOX9 sports desk. Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim remain at the Twin Cities FOX affiliate's sports department.
Artigue's departure comes on the heels of quite a few other shakeups at Twin Cities TV stations.
- Jason DeRusha left WCCO-TV to host a radio show at AM 830 WCCO
- A.J. Wilson arrived in Minnesota as DeRusha's replacement
- Gia Vang said good-bye to KARE 11 for a TV job in San Francisco
- WCCO-TV reporter Kate Raddatz left the station
- Ben Leber was named the new co-host of Twin Cities Live
- KSTP-TV anchor Jessica Miles left the station in April
- Longtime FOX9 anchor Dawn Stevens left the station in April
- Dave Schwartz left the KARE 11 sports department for a job with the MN Wild