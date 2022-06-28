Skip to main content
Sports anchor Hobie Artigue announces FOX9 departure

Artigue has spent the past seven years covering Minnesota sports.

Credit: Hobie Artigue

More turnover on the Twin Cities TV scene as sports reporter and anchor Hobie Artigue has left FOX9. 

"After seven years, hundreds of shows & countless stories, today is my last day at [FOX9]," Artigue announced Tuesday. "Thank you for all of your support over the years. It’s been a fun ride, but now is the time for a new chapter."

Artigue has spent recent years not only anchoring sports, but also hosting Vikings and Gophers football shows, including "The P.J. Fleck Show."

It's unclear what's next for Artigue, nor is it known who will replace Artigue on the FOX9 sports desk. Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim remain at the Twin Cities FOX affiliate's sports department. 

Artigue's departure comes on the heels of quite a few other shakeups at Twin Cities TV stations. 

