Spyhouse Coffee Roasters to open first location outside Twin Cities

The company's seventh location will be in Rochester.

Minneapolis-based Spyhouse Coffee Roasters is expanding beyond the Twin Cities with a new Rochester location set to open next week.

The new cafe, located at the TownePlace Suites near downtown Rochester, will open on Wednesday. It will be Spyhouse’s seventh location and its first in Rochester.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spyhouse to the TownePlace Suites in Rochester,” said general manager Preston Bennett in a statement.

“Rochester is a thriving city, and we are pleased to expand the hotel offerings for our guests and the community as a whole.”

The new location, which will be open seven days a week, will feature Spyhouse’s full drink menu. It will also offer packaged coffee blends and a variety of food items from Minneapolis-based Patisserie 46.

Menu items will include croissants, muffins, cookies and an exclusive Yuzu Pecan Roll. And Spyhouse is looking to serve wine and local craft beer at the location in the future, according to the announcement.

Spyhouse currently operates five cafes and a roasting facility in Minneapolis, as well as a St. Paul cafe. 

