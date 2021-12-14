MN movie theater to require vaccines for some showings

At least one movie theater in Minnesota is requiring moviegoers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Marcus Theatres, which has 10 locations in Minnesota, recently started requiring vaccinations for some showings, including at the Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park.

The movie theater will host twice-daily showings of one movie each week. The showings where vaccinations are required are noted with a "(vax required)" after the movie title, and moviegoers will have to show either their vaccination card or a photo of one to prove they've been vaccinated.

This week's vax required movie is West Side Story's showings at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Four Marcus Theatres locations in Wisconsin are currently offering screenings for vaccinated people only. They are: North Shore Cinema in Mequon, Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie and Ridge Cinema in New Berlin.

The movie theaters join a growing list of establishments that require people to be vaccinated, including live theaters, breweries and restaurants.