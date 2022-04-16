St. Cloud set to get its first Dunkin' Donuts

The city's Zoning Board of Appeals will consider an application for a new location Tuesday.

St. Cloud could be getting its first Dunkin' Donuts.

The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals will consider an application for a new Dunkin' location on Tuesday.

The proposed store would be located near 33rd Avenue North and Division Street in the Midtown Square parking lot.

The store would be just under 2,000 square feet and feature a drive through, according to city planning documents.

Currently, the closest Dunkin' Donuts locations to St. Cloud include those in Rogers and one in Andover.

There are currently 32 Dunkin' Donuts locations in Minnesota.

