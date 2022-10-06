Sports bar reduces hours, owners cite "pandemic of work ethic"

Owners of Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill have further reduced hours at their St. Cloud location due to a lack of employees, and has blamed a "pandemic of work ethic" and "personal responsibility."

The St. Cloud location, which is already closed Mondays, will now also be closed Tuesdays until further notice, according to the announcement.

"It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues," Scott & Esther Widor shared on the bar's Facebook page.

The Sartell location will remain open on Tuesday.

In the post, the Widors said they'd hoped closing on Mondays at both locations would only be temporary — however, the challenges are continuing and prompting a further reduction in hours.

"We are so fortunate to have such an incredible core team that shows up to work every day, without complaints, with the goal of providing you, our Valued Guests, with an extraordinary experience," the post shared. "Esther and I care deeply for both of our teams and desire to help maintain their health and life balance; thus, we must limit our hours of operation because they are simply working too much."

"This decision was certainly not an easy one," the post continued. "We are sorry to disappoint you! And – we again apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause you."

The two-and-a-half years since the COVID-19 pandemic start has seen a widespread shift in employment trends, prompting some workers to seek different employment and better conditions.

The service and hospitality industry was hard hit particularly during the pre-vaccine lockdowns and some employers have struggled to attract workers despite the wider economic recovery seen since the depths of the pandemic.