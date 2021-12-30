MN home featured on new HGTV show 'Ugliest House in America'

A Minnesota home will be featured on the new HGTV show Ugliest House in America.

The special series features Retta, of Parks and Recreation and Good Girls fame, as the host. She goes around touring some pretty horrendous homes, including the Poseidon House in St. Cloud.

She tweeted a sneak peek of the new show on Tuesday, including some of her hilariously appropriate reactions when visiting the ocean-themed house that sits on the Mississippi River:

The Poseidon House is a five-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,676-square-foot home where each room is customized with different underwater scenery, from a giant stuffed marlin to a cave shower big enough for four people.

When Retta pulls up to the house on County Road 1 in St. Cloud, she questions the need for a massive Poseidon statue in the circle driveway.

"You bought it like this?" Retta asks homeowner Kourtney Bradford.

Bradford said she made a "low-ball offer and they took it." Property records show Bradford bought the home for $495,700 in September 2020.

Low-ball is right. The house was initially listed for $1.2 million in 2017 (it made headlines across the state for being so ... unique). But over the years, after the house didn't sell, the list price was lowered several times, including in June 2020 to $539,900.

"How can you function when every surface can possibly cause an open wound?" Retta said in the preview.

The Poseidon House is among the 12 hideous homes, which were nominated by their owners, Retta will tour during the special series.

“I am certain these were 12 of the ugliest houses in America. Trust. I had to walk through them all,” Retta said in a news release. “There were so many stunningly bad design choices. Why would someone want an oversized statue of Poseidon in their driveway? I don’t know, but God bless."

Ugliest House in America premieres at 9 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, kicking off with homes in the Midwest, HGTV says. She'll tour "an underwater sea palace, a 1960s throwback and a former funeral home," according to an episode description. The show will air nightly at 9 p.m. through Jan. 7, 2022.

Then, at the end, the "winner" — the person with the ugliest house — will win a $150,000 renovation from HGTV designer and Chicago-native Alison Victoria.

"I was just happy and, to be honest, relieved to help one family get the home of their dreams," Retta said in the release.