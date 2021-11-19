Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
St. Paul Athletic Club in downtown St. Paul closes for good
Publish date:

St. Paul Athletic Club in downtown St. Paul closes for good

The building is slated to become a wedding event center and hotel.
Author:

Google Street View

The building is slated to become a wedding event center and hotel.

The St. Paul Athletic Club has closed for good as the building is transformed into a wedding and event center with a hotel.

John and Stephanie Rupp of Commonwealth Companies, which owns the historic building at 340 Cedar St. in St. Paul, shared the news on Nov. 17 that it just isn't feasible to reopen the St. Paul Athletic Club member-based gym.  

"We are heartbroken at having to close this chapter but are optimistic about its future," a notice on the SPAC's website says. 

The gym, which opened in 1917 and spans 60,000 square feet on five floors, has been closed throughout the pandemic except for personal trainer classes, the Pioneer Press notes

The notice on the SPAC's website continues:

"After almost 30 years exploring every possible option and crunching every single number more times than we can count, we’ve reached the unavoidable conclusion that it simply won’t work to reopen the Saint Paul Athletic Club. We wanted so much to keep some sort of club there to pay homage to the building’s roots, but this phase – of the building and our city – just doesn’t allow for it."

In the notice, Commonwealth Companies said in the future, "This magnificent building will contain four of the most spectacular event venues in the entire state, and its own event hotel — a complex without equal. This strategy will insure that the building will remain an important part of the downtown community for generations to come — hosting life’s greatest celebrations."

However, the 226,810-square-foot building, which was constructed in 1917, is still listed for sale.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

bentleyville lights duluth 2020 - Kristian's Photos Flickr
Minnesota Life

Welcome back, Bentleyville: Beloved Tour of Lights returns

The Duluth event is back to being a walkthrough show this year.

Lake COuntry Power linemen photo - 11.17.21
MN News

Woman rescued from icy water by men who spotted overturned car

Her car hit a slick spot, went off the road, and flipped — landing in 4 feet of water.

Randall Smith
MN News

Beloved civil rights activist, restaurant manager ID'd as fatal shooting victim

Smith was fatally shot in Minneapolis Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-01 at 9.18.10 AM
MN News

Felon gets 14.5 years in prison following road rage incident

Authorities found drugs and weapons in his truck following the crash.

765-Wild-Oak-Trail-Independence-MN-55359-6111931-image5
MN Property

Gallery: Independence estate features guest house, pool

It's on the market for $2.6 million.

kilen woods state park - flickr - tony webster
Minnesota Life

Take a hike! Free admission to MN State Parks on Black Friday

The annual promotion returns for the seventh year in a row.

boardwalk bar and grill - east grand forks
MN Coronavirus

AG settles lawsuits with 2 MN restaurants that violated COVID orders

They were ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars to the state.

Mike Curry
MN Coronavirus

Buffalo High School teacher, father-of-8 in ICU battling COVID-19

His family said he took a "turn for the worse" and was admitted to a critical care unit this week.

Lisa Budeau Valley News Live morning broadcast 11.15.21 screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mystery surrounds exit of popular morning anchor Lisa Budeau

Budeau has been a staple in the Fargo-Moorhead area for many years.

st. paul athletic club
MN Property

St. Paul Athletic Club in downtown St. Paul closes for good

The building is slated to become a wedding event center and hotel.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID crisis: Almost 60 MN hospitals don't have ICU beds available

Many Minnesota hospitals are completely full with ICU and non-ICU patients.

state patrol
MN News

Bemidji driver, 21, killed after leaving highway and hitting culvert

A passenger, also 21 years old, was injured in the one-vehicle wreck.

Related

starbucks
MN Food & Drink

Starbucks in downtown Wayzata is closing for good

The other location in Wayzata will remain open.

Screen Shot 2019-06-01 at 9.20.30 AM
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul basement jazz club to close this month

The Vieux Carre has been operating for five years.

Granny's Donuts
MN Food & Drink

Granny's Donuts in West St. Paul to close for good

The donut shop has been in business for 33 years.

house 47
MN Property

Gallery: Historic St. Paul home that F. Scott Fitzgerald frequented is for sale

The home was featured in one of Fitzgerald's short stories.

Wild Bill's
MN Food & Drink

Wild Bill's taking over The Liffey's spot in downtown St. Paul

An exact opening date has not been disclosed.

birch's lowertown st pual
MN Coronavirus

Birch's Lowertown in St. Paul will close for good next week

Birch's will keep its Long Lake location open.

the black hart of st. paul
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul bar will stay closed until Jan. 2 even if 'pause' is lifted earlier

The Black Hart called the governor's order a "necessary frustration" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

todd axtell st. paul police department
MN News

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell will step down in June

He won't seek a second six-year term.