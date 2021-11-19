St. Paul Athletic Club in downtown St. Paul closes for good

The St. Paul Athletic Club has closed for good as the building is transformed into a wedding and event center with a hotel.

John and Stephanie Rupp of Commonwealth Companies, which owns the historic building at 340 Cedar St. in St. Paul, shared the news on Nov. 17 that it just isn't feasible to reopen the St. Paul Athletic Club member-based gym.

"We are heartbroken at having to close this chapter but are optimistic about its future," a notice on the SPAC's website says.

The gym, which opened in 1917 and spans 60,000 square feet on five floors, has been closed throughout the pandemic except for personal trainer classes, the Pioneer Press notes.

The notice on the SPAC's website continues:

"After almost 30 years exploring every possible option and crunching every single number more times than we can count, we’ve reached the unavoidable conclusion that it simply won’t work to reopen the Saint Paul Athletic Club. We wanted so much to keep some sort of club there to pay homage to the building’s roots, but this phase – of the building and our city – just doesn’t allow for it."

In the notice, Commonwealth Companies said in the future, "This magnificent building will contain four of the most spectacular event venues in the entire state, and its own event hotel — a complex without equal. This strategy will insure that the building will remain an important part of the downtown community for generations to come — hosting life’s greatest celebrations."

However, the 226,810-square-foot building, which was constructed in 1917, is still listed for sale.

