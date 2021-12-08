Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
St. Paul brewery to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test
Dual Citizen Brewing Company is joining a growing list of establishments that are requiring patrons to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a recent negative COVID test. 

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the brewery at 725 Raymond Ave. in St. Paul said the new policy goes into effect on Friday. 

Beertenders in the taproom will ask customers to show their proof of vaccination card (physical or digital) when they're ID'd for ordering a beer. A negative COVID test is also accepted.  

"This is a difficult decision to make, but we do so with the best intent in mind for our staff and customers," the brewery said. "This is a fluid situation and with that being the case we will be meeting the first week of January to evaluate and get feedback – and discuss what, if any, revisions should be made to our plan."

Meanwhile, all Dual Citizen staff will wear face masks while working at the brewery or representing the brewery in the community. And any unvaccinated employees will be required to provide negative COVID tests to human resources on Mondays and Thursdays. 

The majority of comments on Dual Citizen's Facebook post were positive, thanking the brewery for implementing the safety measures. Others said they wished more establishments would enact such policies. 

Dual Citizen is the latest brewery to require people to be vaccinated or prove they don't have COVID. Fair State Brewing Cooperative in Minneapolis last week announced a similar policy that also goes into effect on Friday for those looking to grab a pint inside the taproom. 

For those who are unvaccinated or don't have a negative COVID test, they can still enjoy Fair State's beer in the outdoor, heated beer garden all winter.

