November 4, 2021
St. Paul family faces difficult road ahead after father's near-fatal heart attack
The 48-year-old is still in ICU.
Go Fund Me

A Twin Cities family is facing a challenging road ahead after a series of health setbacks, including a near-fatal heart attack.

Richnhia Vue, who came to St. Paul from Laos, remains in intensive care following a serious heart attack last week, according to a Go Fund Me campaign. It happened the morning of Oct. 30, and while in the car on the way to the hospital, he went into cardiac arrest as his wife, Michelle Mao Vang, held him.

Doctors resuscitated the 48-year-old, but his heart suffered severe damage, and he is now battling other ailments that resulted from the lack of oxygen his body experienced.

Compounding matters, he and Vang's 8-year-old son is supposed to have eye surgery next week. And their youngest daughter – Katelyn Vue – suffered face and wrist injuries after a car crash that occurred while she was on the way to the hospital to see Vang, who has been staying with Vue while he remains in intensive care.

"Michelle is the only breadwinner in the family, working full-time and taking care of her children in the best way she can," the Go Fund Me says. 

Organizers are hoping to raise $35,000 to help the family with things like medical bills, recovery and financial support in the days ahead.

"Despite his trials and struggles, [Vue] was always there for his children no matter what," the Go Fund Me says. "He is a notable example of persistence and working for what you want, which is what he instilled in his children every day. He continuously provides for his family although he has had many health problems before."

About 18 hours after being created the fundraiser has brought in about $5,000.

