St. Paul restaurateur's businesses burglarized a 6th time

Twin Cities restaurateur Brian Ingram says his businesses have been burglarized for the sixth time, and he's calling on politicians to do something.

Ingram, who owns the "purpose-driven restaurants" The Gnome Pub in St. Paul and Hope Breakfast Bar, which has locations in St. Paul and St. Louis Park, posted to Facebook Sunday saying his office complex was burglarized, sharing photos of the alleged suspects.

According to KSTP, Ingram watched the incident via his surveillance system. He said the intruders took a laptop and a briefcase.

St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Natalie Davis told Bring Me The News officers responded to the 90 block of Dale Street at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on a burglary report.

Officers met Ingram, who called 911. He told police his Ring camera alerted him that suspects were breaking into his office building. Officers noticed damage to the door and reviewed video footage showing two suspects kicking in the door, Davis said.

Police and a K9 unit searched the area for the suspects but didn't find anyone. No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate the incident, Davis said.

Ingram shared his frustration in the Facebook post and called on elected officials to help stop "career criminals" who continue to burglarize businesses.

This marks the sixth burglary at one of Ingram's St. Paul properties in recent months, he said.

The Gnome was burglarized at least twice this year, the most recent in February, at which time Ingram said his restaurants had been burglarized five times in the past few months. He also criticized politicians for "staying silent" about ongoing violence, including commercial burglaries, in the city.

There have been 480 commercial burglaries in St. Paul this year (as of Nov. 15), with Davis noting commercial burglaries are down by 32% this year. At this time last year, there had been 706 commercial burglaries and in 2019 there had been 392.

In total in 2020, there were 776 commercial burglaries, an increase of 70.5% from 2019, when there were 445.

"We’ve been working closely with people and business owners to address these types of crimes. We know that a small number of people are responsible for large numbers of commercial burglaries. That’s why our investigators work so hard to identify, locate and arrest the people responsible," Davis said. "As we’ve seen in the past, when we make arrests, we see a reduction in these types of incidents."

Davis said the St. Paul Police Department is closely monitoring CCTV along West Seventh Street, in addition to increasing patrols in "key areas" and "proactively conducting details to deter crime."

Its crime prevention coordinators are also working with businesses and have conducted property reviews for commercial locations to give tips on lighting, doors, windows, landscaping and locking devices to deter crime, Davis said.