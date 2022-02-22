Saints to celebrate Pretzel Day with Stanley from 'The Office'

National Pretzel Day is April 26, and the St. Paul Saints might have come up with the perfect promotional tie-in for it.

The Saints are bringing in Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson on The Office, for that evening's game against Nashville. And, if you buy a pre-sale ticket package, you also get a "Works" pretzel and a private meet-and-greet with Baker.

The team has directions to purchase the tickets here, through a password-protected site.

So if you're interested, make like Stanley on Pretzel Day and get moving.

And if this makes you nostalgic for The Office, remember it's no longer on Netflix, but has instead become one of the shows streaming exclusively on Peacock.