MN toy store responds to 1-star review over mask requirement

October 12, 2021
St. Paul toy store responds to 1-star review that complained about mask requirement

"If that's not OK with you then please don't come back," Mischief Toy Store wrote.
Mischief Toy Store - Facebook

Mischief Toy Store has a message for customers upset about its mask requirement: If you don't like it, you are free to shop somewhere else.

The St. Paul toy store shared a 1-star Google review it recently received, in which the complainant wrote: "Asked to wear a mask to shop in store. Not sure the reason why as I thought this was a free country."

The shop, which states quite clearly its commitment to help protect employees and customers from COVID, replied to the negative review with a direct rebuke:

"Yes it’s a free country and we are free to require masks in our store for the protection of our customers. If that’s not ok with you then please don’t come back. Thanks."

The store shared a screenshot of the review on Twitter and Facebook, writing: "We work hard for our one star Google reviews. We’re pretty proud of this one."

One Twitter user replied: "Thank you from me and our immune compromised community."

Another added: "It’s a free country! and they won’t let me stand up in the roller coaster!"

The review is still up as of 4:15 p.m. Monday. It is one of four 1-star ratings, out of 385 submitted reviews.

Mischief Toy Store, which opened in fall of 2015, is husband-and-wife team Dan Marshall and Millie Adelsheim's follow-up to their previous shop,  Peapods Natural Toys & Baby Care.

The store (at 818 Grand Ave. in St. Paul) is housed in an old Victorian home, and describes itself as an all-ages destination "featuring a rebellious selection of games, books, comics, toys, ​pop culture memorabilia, gifts, adventure gear, jewelry, candy, and kinetic toys."

