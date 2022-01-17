Winter Carnival: Get vaccinated or test negative before coming

Skip to main content
St. Paul Winter Carnival urges people to get vaccinated or test negative before attending

St. Paul Winter Carnival urges people to get vaccinated or test negative before attending

Organizers are also reminding people to be mindful of the city's emergency regulations.

Lorie Shaull, Flickr

Organizers are also reminding people to be mindful of the city's emergency regulations.

St. Paul Winter Carnival organizers have a message for anyone planning to attend: Please be vaccinated against COVID.

The Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation announced new COVID guidelines Sunday for the Jan. 28-Feb. 6 winter celebration. While the foundation is not mandating vaccinations for its events, it is urging everyone taking part to take precautions.

"We strongly encourage any individual participating at the Saint Paul Winter Carnival be fully vaccinated or take a COVID test within 72 hours of participating," the Winter Carnival website says.

If you have existing health issues, are immunocompromised or are simply worried about contracting COVID, "consider avoiding these activities and events this year," the foundation continued, describing the wildfire spread of omicron over the past eight weeks.

Anyone planning to stop at one of the indoor venues, particularly for a quick bite or something to drink, will have to follow the city's emergency regulations.

In licenses businesses, a face mask is required when social distancing can't be maintained. That rule went into effect on Jan. 6.

And starting Wednesday, any licensed business that serves food or drink indoors will be required to make patrons show proof of COVID vaccination, or proof of a recent negative test. That same policy kicks in on Wednesday, Jan. 26 for any licensed businesses involved in a ticketed event.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The foundation also issued a general reminder to, in essence, not be a jerk about any of the rules.

"Regardless of your viewpoint on vaccinations, masks, or any other pandemic-related guidance or mandates, please be respectful of those around you," the new guidelines say. "Some people may not be comfortable with hugs, handshakes, or other close contacts. When in doubt, ask before acting."

The Winter Carnival, now in its 136th year, begins Friday, Jan. 28. Most events happen in and around Rice Park in downtown St. Paul, though there are others at the State Fairgrounds and throughout the city. 

Many activities (including most at Rice Park and the Vulcan Snow Park) are free, though some events do have an admission cost. You can see the calendar here.

Next Up

lorie shaull vulcan snow park st paul winter carnival 2018
Minnesota Life

Winter Carnival: Get vaccinated or test negative before coming

Organizers are also reminding people to be mindful of the city's emergency regulations.

State Patrol
MN News

2-year-old California girl hurt in crash in southern MN

Another passenger was also injured.

ugliest house in america
MN Property

Did either of these 2 MN homes get voted the 'Ugliest House in America'?

This story contains spoilers for the HGTV series.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Driver, 15 years old, hurt when car collides with SUV

The road was wet at the time, the State Patrol said.

117_FamilyDinner_Brundidge_1
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities family featured on Andrew Zimmern's 'Family Dinner'

The episode made its TV debut Sunday.

noa restaurant 3
MN Food & Drink

California-inspired restaurant opens this week in downtown Minneapolis

It's located on the ground floor of the IDS Center.

Tyler Wahl
MN Sports

Minnesotans have the Badgers back in the national spotlight

Three of Wisconsin's four leading scorers are from Minnesota.

Francisco Liriano
MN Twins

Liriano retires: Remembering his meteoric rise as a rookie

There was no one better than Liriano from mid-May to late-July in 2006.

olive's pizza
MN Food & Drink

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar opening a second Twin Cities location

The Excelsior restaurant concept is expanding.

kimmel morari screengrab collage
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: Jimmy Kimmel mocks men's sex aid made by MN company

"This is an app I won't be [down]loading," Kimmel said.

Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 8.58.56 AM
MN News

Man hospitalized after snowmobile crash in Stearns County

The crash occurred east of State Highway 238 in Albany Township.

minnesota state fair
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair tickets will cost more this year

The fair's hours will also be shorter.

Related

unsplash restaurant cashier register COVID face mask - crop
MN Coronavirus

Proof of vaxx or negative test to be required in Twin Cities restaurants

The new policy goes into effect next week.

st. paul winter carnival ice sculpture
Minnesota Life

St. Paul Winter Carnival is changing things up for 2021

The annual carnival is changing things up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including moving events out of Rice Park in downtown St. Paul.

Minnesota Life

Canceled: Too cold for Thursday's St. Paul Winter Carnival parade

Bold North? Maybe tomorrow.

Minnesota Life

Royal Family spotted in St. Paul (the Winter Carnival Royal Family, that is)

The 2019 royals were coronated in a ceremony Friday night.

pexels bar face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Vaccinated can spread omicron, so why are Twin Cities requiring diners show vax proof?

Starting next week, indoor diners in the Twin Cities will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

st. paul winter carnival ice sculpture
Minnesota Life

3 winter festivals in the Twin Cities this weekend

The Great Northern, The City of Lakes Loppet and St. Paul Winter Carnival are all underway.

FLickr - vaccine COVID - SELF Magazine
MN Coronavirus

Deadline for workplace COVID vaccine, testing requirements revealed

State officials are reviewing the federal rule and crafting an action plan.

MN Lifestyle

Winter Carnival must be near: Klondike Kate is here