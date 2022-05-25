St. Paul's Como Zoo welcomes new baby zebra

St. Paul's Como Zoo has welcomed a new baby zebra to its exhibit.

The baby was born during the overnight hours into Tuesday, the zoo said in a release. "Minnie", one of the Grant's zebras at the St. Paul zoo, gave birth to the foal.

Zookeepers arrived Wednesday morning and found the foal "up, walking strong, and closely shadowing its mother."

The zoo said the gender of the baby zebra has yet to be determined.

“Minnie was getting very big; we knew it was a matter of days before her baby would make its appearance,” said Jill Erzar, Senior Zookeeper at the Como Zoo. “There were no complications and mother and baby appear to be doing great.”

Both can be seen by the public in the outdoor Zebra and Kudu exhibit daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the zoo.

Minnie has now had four babies, with the father being "Ulysses." According to the zoo, the newborn zebra's stripes will "turn from brown to black sometime between the first 9 to 18 months of life." Grant's zebras are commonly found in the grassy plains of eastern Africa, specifically in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Visitors at the zoo will have an opportunity to name the baby zebra as part of a new event called "Como Quest," described as a "family-friendly adventure that is a mission through the zoo grounds."

The event is set to take place on June 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can find more details here