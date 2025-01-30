Skip to main content

St. Paul's Dark Horse Bar & Eatery closing down after a decade in Lowertown

The restaurant will end its run on Valentine's Day.

Dark Horse Bar & Eatery will close next month after a decade in downtown St. Paul's Lowertown area.

Friday, Feb. 14 will be the establishment's final day in business, according to an announcement shared on Facebook on Thursday.

"It was not an easy decision and we are all completely heart broken," the post reads.

Sarah Schrantz and Paddy Whelan opened Dark Horse in 2015, delivering a global menu that served up plenty of surprises for bar-goers.

An Eater article from the opening notes the menu featured Singapore-style noodles, Chinese steamed buns, Turkish fig balls, a burger, pizzas and more.

Dark Horse's upcoming closure marks another major loss for Lowertown, where several restaurants have gone dark in recent years.

"We are a small dysfunctional family that has grown to love and support each other on a level that will forever be unmatched over the years here in Lowertown," the closing announcement reads. "For anyone that has had the chance to come in and experience our staff — consider yourself lucky."

