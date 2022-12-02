Skip to main content
St. Paul's East Side Bar closes after two-and-a-half years in business

St. Paul's East Side Bar closes after two-and-a-half years in business

The bar opened just as the COVID-19 pandemic closed bars and restaurants.

East Side Bar Facebook

The bar opened just as the COVID-19 pandemic closed bars and restaurants.

East Side Bar, located in a historic building in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood, is closing its doors after two and a half years.

Owner Eric Foster took to Facebook Thursday to announce that the bar would close on Dec. 23.

“We appreciate all the nice messages that people have sent. We appreciate all of our customers for your support over the last two and a half years,” Foster said in a Facebook video.

“But life goes on over the next few weeks. We’re going to try to drink through as much of our beer and booze and other stuff as we can and have some great food and great times with customers and our great staff and make the most of it.”

During the last weeks of business, East Side Bar will serve new beers on tap, Foster said.

Foster opened the bar in the former Ward 6 space just as the COVID-19 pandemic closed bars and restaurants for multiple months and limited their operations for even longer. He told the Pioneer Press that the bar opened “the day before everything shut down” in 2020.

The bar is located in a building that has stood in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood since 1885, according to East Side Bar’s website. It operated as Hamm’s brewery and a residential building before a community member helped restore the space in the 2000s.

The bar offers brunch, lunch and dinner menus, as well as a variety of cocktails, beer, wine, warm drinks and alcoholic milkshakes. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 7.59.36 AM
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's East Side Bar closes after two-and-a-half years in business

The bar opened just as the COVID-19 pandemic closed bars and restaurants.

Police tape
MN News

Police: Man and woman found dead inside Rochester home

An investigation is ongoing as of Friday morning.

Fire
MN News

Fire destroys shop, kills four dogs in Perham Township

A passerby spotted the blaze.

image
MN News

Longtime Excelsior chocolate shop closed after destructive burglary

The Truffle Hill Chocolates shop opened in 1995.

image
MN News

Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'

A nurses union announced an almost three-week strike to take place in the Twin Cities.

snow
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard: What's in store for MN's weather in December?

Sundgaard recaps Minnesota's fall and looks ahead to December.

Syoka Siko
MN News

Brooklyn Park: 2 arrested after shots from 'ghost' gun killed teen, injured another

Syoka Siko died in the shooting.

work-g674ba1702_1280
WI News

Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption

The spill was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

IceCube
MN Music and Radio

Ice Cube to perform 2 nights at Mystic Lake Casino

The rapper hasn't performed in Minnesota since 2018.

Target gift card
MN Shopping

Target's annual 10% sale on gift cards will be held this weekend

You can get a $500 gift card for $450.

image
MN Food & Drink

Nicollet Mall's new Ties Lounge & Rooftop closes 'indefinitely'

The establishment aimed to reconnect the downtown community.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man steals car with kids inside, father tracks them down using thief's vehicle

Police said no arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Related

image
MN Food & Drink

Khyber Pass Café closes after 37 years in St. Paul

The family-owned Macalester-Groveland restaurant says goodbye.

Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 9.15.44 AM
MN Food & Drink

Chinese restaurant closing after 50 years in Columbia Heights

The beloved family-owned restaurant will close Dec. 24.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 4.25.35 PM
MN Food & Drink

Roots Cafe, a youth-led coffee shop, opens on St. Paul's East Side

Expanded hours are expected this fall.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 10.33.34 AM
MN Food & Drink

Seafood boil restaurant Grand Catch closing after 4 years

The St. Paul restaurant will serve its final dishes on Saturday.

image
MN News

Suspect arrested after man and dog shot on St. Paul's East Side

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 4.34.31 PM
MN Food & Drink

Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15 years

The Northeast Minneapolis staple is closing Dec. 31.

Screen Shot 2020-12-01 at 10.59.59 AM
MN Food & Drink

Handsome Hog in St. Paul to close temporarily

Executive chef Justin Sutherland cited inaction by state and federal leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pazzaluna
MN Food & Drink

Pazzaluna closes for good after more than 20 years in St. Paul

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another Twin Cities restaurant.