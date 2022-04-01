St. Paul's Grand Old Day canceled for third straight year

Skip to main content
Event planners say they want to focus their time and energy on 2023.

Michael Hicks, Flickr

Make it three straight St. Paul summers without Grand Old Day. 

Canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, Grand Old Day organizers announced that this year's festivities, typically held on the first Sunday in June, will not happen. Instead, the event's planners will "focus our time and energy on planning Grand Old Day 2023." 

"Covid has brought many uncertainties for all of us and requires a new way of thinking about large scale, all age events such as Grand Old Day," said Chris Jensen, president of the Grand Avenue Business Association.

"While we did consider bringing the event back in 2022, we ultimately decided that our community will be better served with a well planned event in 2023. We have already started the process of gathering the community partners and resources needed to create a vibrant, exciting and fun Grand Old Day 2023."

Grand Old Day attracted more than 200,000 people in 2019, having originally been canceled only to be revived after an outpouring of outrage and support inspired fundraising efforts, and attempts to provide an alternative to the event. 

