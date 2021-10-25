St. Paul's Irish pub The Liffey reveals it won't reopen

October 25, 2021
St. Paul's Irish pub The Liffey, closed since the start of the pandemic, won't reopen

The Liffey, Facebook

Updated:
Original:

It's been a mainstay of downtown St. Paul for nearly two decades.
Author:

On St. Patrick's Day 2020, the coronavirus a dark cloud looming overhead, The Liffey in St. Paul offered patrons a message of hope.

Citing the statewide closure of bars and restaurants, effective as of 5 p.m. on that normally celebratory day, the pub promised to stay open up until that deadline.

"Just enough time for wee St. Patrick's Day pint before we have last call, for a while," The Liffey wrote on Facebook.

It turns out, that March 17, 2020 last call would be the pub's final one.

The Liffey on Monday announced its doors will remain shut for good.

"Thank you for all the years of fun and memories with us at The Liffey," the post says. "Sadly, it is our time to say goodbye."

The Liffey, operated by the group Cara Irish Pubs, had been a mainstay in downtown St. Paul, across from the Xcel Energy Center, since its opening in 2003. It is named after a river in Ireland that flows through Dublin, with owners promising to "commemorate our long heritage and bring a wee piece of the Emerald Isle to our patrons."

After nearly two decades, The Liffey's run has come to an abrupt end.

"St. Paul you sure did make us feel right at home, and for that we love ya!" the pub wrote Monday.

Cara Irish Pubs also operates Kieran's in Minneapolis and The Local West End in St. Louis Park, both of which are open; as well as The Local Downtown Minneapolis, which is currently closed but slated to reopen, according to Monday's post.

