Skip to main content
St. Paul's new Lunds & Byerlys announces opening date

St. Paul's new Lunds & Byerlys announces opening date

The new store will also feature a taproom.

The new Lunds & Byerlys in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The new store will also feature a taproom.

Lunds & Byerlys' new Highland Park store in St. Paul will open next month. 

The grocery store on the corner of Ford Parkway and Cretin Avenue anchors the first large mixed-use project within the Highland Bridge development, where Ryan Companies is transforming the former site of the Ford Motor Companies' Twin Cities Assembly Plant. 

The new Lunds & Byerlys in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The new Lunds & Byerlys in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The 51,000-square-foot grocery store will open Thursday, Sept. 29, according to an opening announcement on the building. 

A taproom on the second floor, called The Mezz, will offer 30 self-serve taps with local craft beer and wine, as well as sandwiches and other snacks available at the counter, according to the company's website. 

The grand opening of the new store will bring about the closure of the existing Lunds & Byerlys one block east. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 10.50.01 AM
MN Shopping

St. Paul's new Lunds & Byerlys announces opening date

The new store will also feature a taproom.

Pineapple Express from Bebe Zito
MN Food & Drink

THC ice cream now an option at Minneapolis shop

THC-related consumables are rapidly evolving in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 9.26.35 AM
MN Food & Drink

FireBox Deli to close original North Minneapolis location

Two Minneapolis delis will close this month.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Bus driver drunk while bringing 35 boys to YMCA camp

An open 1.75-liter container of Fireball whiskey was found in the driver's backpack.

301389818_442152581291999_5895610930059308694_n
MN News

Pilot, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge

The pilot said he lost power to the plane shortly after takeoff Tuesday night.

Baby found at MSP
MN News

Police locate mother of 10-month-old girl found at MSP Airport

Police say the woman found with the baby was in a crisis.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Nine charged in Minneapolis street racing crackdown

Additional charges are expected.

Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 11.38.35 AM
MN Shopping

Milkweed Editions reopens bookstore in downtown Minneapolis

The brick-and-mortar bookstore is back in business.

Flickr - Minnesota STate Fair night 2015 - american-rugbier
MN News

Up to 60 law enforcement agencies to be at Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Patrol, St. Paul and Metro Transit Police and other agencies are expected to help.

State Patrol
MN News

New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169

There were two fatal crashes in Minnesota on Monday.

Gun lock on gun
MN News

10,000 free gun locks will be given out at Minnesota State Fair

The effort was announced by the governor's office on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-05 at 9.08.04 AM
Minnesota Life

South metro to gain another Life Time Fitness in 2024

High construction costs have slowed the development.

Related

Lunds.& Byerlys
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

The 'state-of-the-art' supermarket is set to open in June 2023.

Ryan Companies_Lunds Byerlys_Highland Bridge Anchor Grocer
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys confirms new store at Ford site development

The upmarket grocery chain is moving to the Highland Bridge neighborhood.

image
Minnesota Life

St. Paul's new 'skate trail' brings non-traditional park to life

Gateway Park is the first of four parks to open in the Highland Bridge redevelopment.

The Lunds & Byerlys on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis, three weeks prior to opening.
MN Shopping

New Lunds & Byerlys opens in Minneapolis this month

It's been built in the spot formerly occupied by Bergan's Supervalu.

lunds & byerlys
MN Shopping

All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.

Lunds Byerlys
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys: First hour of shopping is for those at high risk from COVID-19

The Twin Cities grocery chain is also reducing its hours to ensure stores are fully stocked.

Lunds Byerlys
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys brings back its free samples – but with changes

The grocery chain shut down samples amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lunds & Byerlys St. Louis Park
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys partners with Shipt for grocery deliveries

The Twin Cities grocery chain currently uses its own delivery drivers.