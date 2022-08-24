St. Paul's new Lunds & Byerlys announces opening date

Lunds & Byerlys' new Highland Park store in St. Paul will open next month.

The grocery store on the corner of Ford Parkway and Cretin Avenue anchors the first large mixed-use project within the Highland Bridge development, where Ryan Companies is transforming the former site of the Ford Motor Companies' Twin Cities Assembly Plant.

The new Lunds & Byerlys in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The 51,000-square-foot grocery store will open Thursday, Sept. 29, according to an opening announcement on the building.

A taproom on the second floor, called The Mezz, will offer 30 self-serve taps with local craft beer and wine, as well as sandwiches and other snacks available at the counter, according to the company's website.

The grand opening of the new store will bring about the closure of the existing Lunds & Byerlys one block east.