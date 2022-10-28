Skip to main content
St. Paul's Union Depot announces 2022 holiday event schedule

Events this year will include the European Christmas Market, North Pole Express and bake sale.

St. Paul’s Union Depot has announced its holiday event schedule for this year, including the European Christmas Market, North Pole Express and a return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train after two years.

Here’s what to look out for this holiday season:

European Christmas Market

This year’s European Christmas Market will be open in Fridays, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 25 to Dec. 18.

The market will feature a total of 60 vendors, which is 20 more than last year, according to the announcement. At the market, visitors will find the traditional “Scandinavian-inspired handcrafted goods, traditional German ornaments, Eastern European souvenirs and much more,” along with food and drink options.

North Pole Express

The North Pole Express will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4 and Dec. 8 to Dec. 11. As part of the experience, visitors can ride vintage rail cars to a “North Police village,” which includes opportunities to meet Santa and elves.

Along the way, characters will interact with passengers and sing carols. Click here to buy tickets.

Building restoration anniversary celebration

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Union Depot will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its 2012 building restoration with a tree lighting ceremony and movie night.

As part of the celebration, the 2023 Saint Paul Winter Carnival buttons will be revealed.

Bake sale and book signing

On Saturday, Dec. 10, 30 bakeries and vendors from around the Twin Cities will come to Union Depot to feature their goods. This year’s bake sale marks its ninth year at Union Depot.

The first 200 people to arrive will receive a free tote bag. And from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., TV and radio personality Stephanie Hansen will appear at the bake sale to sign copies of her book, “True North Cabin Cookbook.”

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

On Monday, Dec. 12, the festive Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will appear at Union Depot after a two-year hiatus. When the train arrives at 7 p.m. , Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott will give a free performance on the platform.

While the concert is free, visitors are asked to bring money or non-perishable food for donation.

Before the concert, visitors can access concessions inside Union Depot. 

For the full schedule of events, see Union Depot's event calendar

