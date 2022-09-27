St. Paul's upcoming Spring Break restaurant will celebrate the 1980s

Chef Brian Ingram is preparing to take restaurant-goers in downtown St. Paul through the decades at his two upcoming establishments on West 7th Street.

The Apostle Supper Club, inspired by Palm Springs in the 1960s, is planned to open this month. Next door, Ingram is working on another venture: a 1980s restaurant concept to be called Spring Break.

"The winters are long, how do we do something super fun?" Ingram recalled developing the concept, which will feature a menu of beach favorites, including shrimp tacos, oysters, and clam and fish fries.

Ingram is the owner of Purpose Restaurants and the restauranteur behind Hope Breakfast Bar, Gnome Craft Pub and others.

The music of the 1980s will be a central focus of Spring Break — plans for the custom-built restaurant interior include a stage for live music and a giant TV wall to showcase MTV music videos.

If all goes according to plan, Ingram said Spring Break might even include a sand beach for volleyball.

Read more about the Apostle Supper Club here: