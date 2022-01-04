Plant-based restaurant Stalk & Spade announces 3rd Twin Cities location

Stalk & Spade, the 100% plant-based, fast-casual restaurant, will open its third Minnesota location in Minneapolis' North Loop this spring.

The concept from Steele Smiley, who is the CEO of Wayzata-based Crisp & Green, is set to open next door to the North Loop Crisp & Green location at 428 N Washington Ave.

Stalk & Spade opened its first location in Wayzata in April 2021 and last fall announced a second location at 3925 W 50th St. in Edina, which is set to open in 2022. At that time, Stalk & Spade said it plans to grow quickly, with locations set to open in Minneapolis "and beyond through 2022."

According to the restaurant's website, a location in Miami, Florida, is also coming in "early 2022" as are two other locations but the website doesn't provide any details on where those will be.

In Tuesday's Facebook post, Stalk & Spade said it plans to open five stores in Miami throughout 2022.

Smiley recently expanded Crisp & Green, his grab 'n go salad shop, to Florida, helping the franchise on its way to tripling its size in 2021. It now has several locations in Minnesota, with more coming soon, as well as in Iowa, the Dakotas, Texas and Florida.

Stalk & Spade calls itself "America's first plant-based franchise" and it comes as fast-food chains continue to add plant-based proteins to their menus as consumers seek out convenient non-meat options.

On the menu at Stalk & Spade, there is a wide selection of plant-based, dairy-free food alternatives, including burgers, chick'n sandwiches, chick'n nuggets, salads, wraps, fries, shakes and ice cream.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the restaurant for more information on Stalk & Spade.