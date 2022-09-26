Stella's Fish Cafe closes temporarily to investigate viral rodent video

Skip to main content
The Uptown restaurant said it was closing temporarily so it could investigate the claims.

Well-known Uptown restaurant Stella's Fish Cafe & Prestige Oyster Bar closed temporarily at the weekend after a viral video allegedly showed a rodent on its premises.

The restaurant announced the early closure on Saturday so it could investigate the video, which was shared to social media by RaLasia Wright and appeared to show a rodent burrowing into a saran wrapped-platter of rice in the window of the West Lake Street restaurant.

It's common for rodents such as mice to move indoors as the weather turns colder, and Stella's has pointed out that it has passed every health inspection, including one recently. 

Furthermore, an emergency inspection on Saturday turned up no traces of mice – no live mice, trapped mice, or mouse droppings, according to WCCO.

"In its many years of service to this community, Stella's Fish Cafe has passed every since health inspection proctored by state authorities and will continue to ensure safe service in the future," the restaurant said.

The restaurant was still closed on Sunday morning, with the City of Minneapolis saying Stella's is working with a sanitation and pest control company on a walk-through of the restaurant to block any possible points of entry for mice, as well as undertaking a cleaning.

