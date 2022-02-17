Step aside, Aaron Rodgers: KAT featured in new State Farm ad

Karl-Anthony Towns is joining the State Farm team.

The Timberwolves star is featured in a new 30-second ad from the insurance company, which will debut during the NBA's All-Star Weekend. The ad features KAT, State Farm regular "Jake from State Farm," and video game streamer GoldGlove.

Watch it here:

A spokesperson said the spot will continue to run after All-Star Weekend (where KAT will take part in Saturday's 3-point contest and Sunday's game).

What isn't yet clear is whether KAT's appearance will be a one-off — the same treatment Trae Young and Boban Marjanovic got — or become a State Farm regular, a la Chris Paul and Aaron Rodgers.

Our expert suggestion for State Farm? Ditch Rodgers for good and go with the Minnesota superstar instead.