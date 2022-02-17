Skip to main content
It'll debut during the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend.

Karl-Anthony Towns is joining the State Farm team.

The Timberwolves star is featured in a new 30-second ad from the insurance company, which will debut during the NBA's All-Star Weekend. The ad features KAT, State Farm regular "Jake from State Farm," and video game streamer GoldGlove.

A spokesperson said the spot will continue to run after All-Star Weekend (where KAT will take part in Saturday's 3-point contest and Sunday's game).

What isn't yet clear is whether KAT's appearance will be a one-off — the same treatment Trae Young and Boban Marjanovic got — or become a State Farm regular, a la Chris Paul and Aaron Rodgers. 

Our expert suggestion for State Farm? Ditch Rodgers for good and go with the Minnesota superstar instead.

Step aside, Aaron Rodgers: KAT featured in new State Farm ad

