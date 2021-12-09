Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Stillwater to host first World Snow Sculpting Championship
Publish date:

Stillwater to host first World Snow Sculpting Championship

The five-day event is being held in January.
Author:

World Snow Sculpting Championship, Facebook

The five-day event is being held in January.

Stillwater is set to host the inaugural World Snow Sculpting Championship next month. 

The event is scheduled for Jan. 18-23, 2022, in Lowell Park on the shore of the St. Croix River, with teams from around the world set to compete to build the most impressive snow sculptures.

Spectators can watch as 12 snow sculpting teams construct their creations during the three-day competition, which begins Jan. 19. The winner will take home prize money and the title of world champion, while spectators will get the chance to vote for their favorite — the team with the most votes will be awarded the people's choice award.

While the competition is just three days, there will be five days of activities in Stillwater for the inaugural event, including snowmaking, social events, family friendly activities, ceremonies and more. 

The event is weather-dependent, though — so cross your fingers for a cold and snowy January. The event's website and social media channels will post updates as the competition gets closer.

The City of Stillwater has partnered with the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce to host the event, which is sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace (the International Association of Snow and Ice Sculpture) based in Finland, which has a mission of promoting activities and developing the culture around snow and ice sculpting. 

“I’m convinced that the World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater will be a huge success. I warmly welcome this new event into the international network — it will greatly benefit our artist community,” Juhani Lillberg, the president of the International Association of Snow and Ice Sculpture, said in a statement.  

While there will be a dozen teams competing in the inaugural event, organizers have a goal of including more teams in future years, with only one team per country competing, a news release said.

Next Up

snow sculpture stillwater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Stillwater to host first World Snow Sculpting Championship

The five-day event is being held in January.

Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 8.27.57 AM
MN News

Minneapolis family among victims defrauded by Maple Grove financial advisor

The Gonzales family sought a financial advisor to help fund long-term care for a family member with dementia.

Dayne Sitladeen
MN News

Canadian rapper wanted for homicide is sentenced for crimes in MN

He is known in Toronto as the rapper Yung Lava.

teacher school covid phil roeder flickr
MN Coronavirus

Student COVID cases jump by 4,000, another death reported

The state also reported another student death.

Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 12.28.35 PM
MN News

Know this woman? Police say she's randomly shooting at vehicles

Both incidents were unprovoked, with the woman allegedly shooting at vehicles occupied by an adult driver and children.

snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities in winter storm warning with snow set to slam MN

Some areas could get a foot of snow on Friday.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Report: Dalvin Cook a game-time decision against Steelers

One report says he will play barring a pregame setback.

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

Republican who doubts 2020 election results wants to oversee MN elections

She has cited questions about election "integrity" despite no evidence of fraud.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after flipping car, hitting tree in Minneapolis

The crash occurred near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North.

coronavirus, covid-19, doctor
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 9

Hospitalizations have ticked up again in today's report.

waseca federal prison
MN Coronavirus

The worst federal prison COVID-19 outbreak in America can be found in MN

A total of 278 inmates in the federal prison system have COVID, including 132 inmates at the Waseca facility.

31010_1400x900BMTNSocial
Sponsored Story

How do you get a degree in nursing? What if you don’t have any nursing experience?

It’s never been a better time to join the frontline of essential healthcare workers.

Related

megan baker
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities bakery is in final of Food Network's 'Halloween Baking Championship'

The final airs on Monday.

st. paul winter carnival ice sculpture
Minnesota Life

St. Paul Winter Carnival is changing things up for 2021

Drive-thru, pop-up and virtual events are planned for the upcoming event.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue to host first in-person event since the pandemic began

The storied venue will host its annual Halloween part on Oct. 31.

wolf pup howl
Minnesota Life

Oh fur cute! Researchers capture a baby wolf's first howl

The 4-week-old wolf's howl is not quiet.

ice palace maze stillwater
Minnesota Life

A giant ice maze is coming to downtown Stillwater

It's believed to be the largest ice maze in the country.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Netflix just bought its first company

Netflix compared Mark Millar to a modern day Stan Lee.

stillwater 4
MN Lifestyle

Photos: Stillwater celebrates winter with months-long light display, events

The city is celebrating winter with lights and frozen events.

stillwater 1
MN Property

Gallery: Stillwater's historic Ivory McKusick House on the market for $775K

The home was built in 1878 and features modern amenities.