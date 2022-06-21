'Stranger Things' star draws hundreds to Jordan, Minnesota

Things are usually pretty quiet in Jordan, Minnesota — but the rural community on the outskirts of the Twin Cities metro drew hundreds of "Stranger Things" fans Monday, all hoping to catch a glimpse of actor Joe Keery on the set of an upcoming film.

Keery, 30, is best known for his role as Steve Harrington on "Stranger Things," but his role in "Marmalade," an upcoming action movie by London-based Signature Films, brought the star to Minnesota.

Despite the stifling heat, an estimated 500-800 fans visited downtown Jordan to watch the single-day spectacle.

The filming began on Water Street before switching over to First Street later in the afternoon.

“The coffee shop across street there was seeing record sales, I would imagine," said Tom Nikunen, the city manager.

Though few details about the movie have been shared, the "Marmalade" cast also features Aldis Hodge, who stars in Showtime's "City on a Hill" and has been cast in the role of Carter Hall, or Hawkman, in the upcoming DC superhero movie, "Black Adam."

"I think it's wonderful," said Angela Gesjean, who lives in downtown Jordan above her shop, The Neon Orchid Emporium.

"Jordan is such a unique community and I think it just opens the door for many other possibilities like this that would be really exciting to the town and the community in general," she said.

By late afternoon, temperatures in the Twin Cities had soared past 100 degrees, marking the hottest weather in a decade.

“I got one small video — that was right before I passed out from the heat," said Sami Moretter, a 20-year-old "Stranger Things" fan from Shakopee.

Was it worth it?

"Absolutely," she said.