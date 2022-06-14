'Stranger Things' star filming new movie in Jordan, Minnesota

A small Minnesota town on the outskirts of the Twin Cities metro will be the backdrop of an upcoming film starring Joe Keery and Aldis Hodge.

London-based Signature Films obtained a permit Monday to shoot scenes from the upcoming movie, "Marmalade", in downtown Jordan next week.

"This one is a little movie, but it's with people that make big movies," Anne Healy, the film's location manager, told the Jordan City Council on Monday.

According to Healy, the film stars Keery, who is best known for playing Steve Harrington in "Stranger Things," and Hodge, who stars in Showtime's "City on a Hill" and has been cast in the role of Carter Hall, or Hawkman, in the upcoming DC superhero movie, "Black Adam."

According to Signature Entertainment, "Marmalade" is an action film.

"From his prison cell, small town simpleton Baron tells a tale to his cellmate Otis about his rebellious girlfriend Marmalade, including a bank heist they committed together," the production company's website shares. "After learning of the stolen cash, Otis agrees to help plan an escape to reunite Baron with his true love. Little does anyone know the master puppeteering at work manipulating them all."

The movie will be filmed on Water Street and First Street on Monday, June 20, according to the permit filed with the city. Some parking and street restrictions will be in effect during the shoot.

At least one local business, Water Street Antiques, will be featured in a scene.