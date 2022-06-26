Skip to main content
'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery spotted at Minneapolis vintage shops

'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery spotted at Minneapolis vintage shops

The Hollywood star is in Minnesota filming a new movie.

The Hollywood star is in Minnesota filming a new movie.

Joe Keery, who stars as Steve Harrington in the Stranger Things series on Netflix, is in Minnesota filming a new movie and on Sunday he spent some time shopping in Minneapolis. 

Rewind Vintage, located at 3543 E. Lake St., posted a photo of Keery from inside his vehicle after he shopped at the store. "We had a celebrity shopper today," the store's Instagram account says. "Our shop girl Molly ran out to sneak a picture with him and he was thankful we didn’t blow his cover."

Keery bought "a couple of good vintage [t-shirts]," the store replied in the comments. 

Time Bomb Vintage also said Keery paid a visit to their store at 2852 Johnson St. on Sunday, though it didn't mention if Keery made a purchase. 

Keery is acting out his role in "Marmalade," an upcoming action movie by London-based Signature Films, which is being filmed in Minnesota, specifically in Jordan and Henderson just southwest of the Twin Cities metro. 

Though few details about the movie have been shared, the "Marmalade" cast also features Aldis Hodge, who stars in Showtime's "City on a Hill" and has been cast in the role of Carter Hall, or Hawkman, in the upcoming DC superhero movie, "Black Adam."

Related: 'Stranger Things' star draws hundreds to Jordan for filming

Related: 'Stranger Things' star filming new movie in Minnesota

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 6.04.06 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery spotted at Minneapolis vintage shops

The Hollywood star is in Minnesota filming a new movie.

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 10.02.59 AM
MN News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

A GoFundMe set up to help the clinic make the move to Minnesota has surpassed its $500,000 goal.

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 12.37.03 PM
MN News

Deadly vehicle fire on Interstate 94 west of Fargo

The victim's age and name have not been released.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Overturning Roe v. Wade won't do a 'damn thing' to prevent abortions, Walz says

Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday meant to protect abortion access in the state and people who come from out of state seeking one.

ambulance
MN News

Man crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville fatally struck by driver

The victim is a 31-year-old man from Prior Lake.

abortion
MN News

MNGOP-endorsed candidate Walter Hudson calls for murder charges if people in restricted states travel for legal abortion

"Dick's Sporting Goods desperately wants to kill children," Hudson wrote in a tweet.

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 7.50.33 AM
MN News

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 7.55.28 PM
MN News

Charges: Cop feared for his life during struggle for gun with suspect

Allen Denzel Oliver-Hall has been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Burnsville, Minnesota - May 2019 (2)
MN News

Shootout near Erik's Bike Shop, Lunds & Byerlys in Burnsville

Police say youths were shooting at each other on Saturday afternoon.

minnesota river
MN News

Fishermen find body floating in Minnesota River in Shakopee

The body was found upstream from Minnesota River Heritage Park.

ambulance
MN News

Minneapolis man dies after crash leaves him pinned under vehicle

Clemente Garcia, 20, died Wednesday morning.

Minneapolis police
MN News

19-year-old gunned down marks 43rd homicide in Minneapolis this year

The victim's identity has not been released.

Related

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Stranger Things' star draws hundreds to Jordan, Minnesota

The record heat didn't stop hundreds of Joe Keery fans from visiting Jordan, Minnesota on Monday.

Jordan, Minn.
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Stranger Things' star filming new movie in Jordan, Minnesota

When's the best time to see a celebrity in rural Scott County? We've got the details:

David Harbour
TV, Movies and The Arts

Want to meet a "Stranger Things" star at the MOA? Best dress up

David Harbour will meet costume contest winners in a private after-party.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Why you should hold out for the authentic Science Museum hoodie seen on 'Stranger Things 2'

Fakes are already available – here's why you should wait for the real deal.

Screen Shot 2019-06-24 at 12.54.40 PM
MN Shopping

Science Museum seeks another 'Stranger Things' cash-in

It's rolled out a new line of dinosaur-related apparel.

Screen Shot 2021-01-29 at 9.21.29 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Mighty Ducks' release date confirmed, Minneapolis spotted in new trailer

The Minneapolis-set, Vancouver-filmed series debuts in March.

kacey musgraves
Minnesota Life

Kacey Musgraves gives shoutout to Minneapolis vintage store

The country music star was in the Twin Cities kicking off her latest tour.

Minnesota Life

Minnesota kid wins national 'Stranger Things' costume contest

Netflix partnered with Schwinn to make "Stranger Things" bikes.