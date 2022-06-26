'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery spotted at Minneapolis vintage shops

Joe Keery, who stars as Steve Harrington in the Stranger Things series on Netflix, is in Minnesota filming a new movie and on Sunday he spent some time shopping in Minneapolis.

Rewind Vintage, located at 3543 E. Lake St., posted a photo of Keery from inside his vehicle after he shopped at the store. "We had a celebrity shopper today," the store's Instagram account says. "Our shop girl Molly ran out to sneak a picture with him and he was thankful we didn’t blow his cover."

Keery bought "a couple of good vintage [t-shirts]," the store replied in the comments.

Time Bomb Vintage also said Keery paid a visit to their store at 2852 Johnson St. on Sunday, though it didn't mention if Keery made a purchase.

Keery is acting out his role in "Marmalade," an upcoming action movie by London-based Signature Films, which is being filmed in Minnesota, specifically in Jordan and Henderson just southwest of the Twin Cities metro.

Though few details about the movie have been shared, the "Marmalade" cast also features Aldis Hodge, who stars in Showtime's "City on a Hill" and has been cast in the role of Carter Hall, or Hawkman, in the upcoming DC superhero movie, "Black Adam."

