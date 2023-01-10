Struggling Eagan hotel proposed to convert to apartment complex

The owner of an extended-stay hotel in Eagan is looking to convert the aging property into permanent housing.

In a letter to city officials, New York-based Churchwick Partners said occupancy and revenue have fallen significantly at Sonesta Suites.

The hotel, built by Marriott Corporation in 1986, is spread across 16 buildings, including a lobby and 15 two-story buildings with eight dwelling units each.

That design is one of the factors driving the property to "functional and economical obsolescence," writes Churchwick Partners, adding the difficulty they face in a tight labor market is exacerbated by the need for staff to work outdoors.

Safety is another driving overall decline at the property, according to Churchwick Partners.

The police department, for example, notes a higher frequency of crime-per-capita at the city's extended stay hotels when compared to other hotels and multi-family residences.

Churchwick Partners states converting the property to rental units would have a material impact on reducing crime by allowing the property owner to implement background checks on potential tenants.

To convert the property, the city would first need to agree to amend its long-range plan for the area and approve a zoning change.

The Eagan City Council is set to review a concept plan for the proposal during a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, although no formal action is scheduled to be taken.

The request by Churchwick Partners does not seek any structural changes to the property and all units have a fully-equipped kitchen and one or two bedrooms.

The apartments planned would be priced below the city's median rent of $1,400, according to the concept plan.