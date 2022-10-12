Skip to main content
Suitcase with a sensational history inspires upcoming Shakopee cocktail bar

Suitcase with a sensational history inspires upcoming Shakopee cocktail bar

The tale of rum row's revival.

A suitcase belonging to Prohibition-era bootlegger Lawrence H. Cumberbatch (1896-1958) is found in the basement ceiling of the Dangerfield's Restaurant building in Shakopee, Minn. Courtesy of Tony Donatell.

The tale of rum row's revival.

Slinging cocktails at the Millpond Club in Shakopee in the 1950s, bartender Lawrence Cumberbatch often reminisced on the years he’d spent rum running in the Caribbean during Prohibition.

He’d hoped his musings might convince the establishment’s owner to one day open a Caribbean-themed bar in the basement, where souvenirs would decorate the walls and daiquiris, rum punch and mojitos would pass across the counter.

That bar will open next month, nearly 65 years since Cumberbatch died and left an old leather suitcase tucked in the basement ceiling.

Savage resident Tony Donatell discovered the suitcase this fall while renovating the century-old building where the Millpond Club — and, for the past 30 years, Dangerfield’s Restaurant — served patrons along the Minnesota River.

Donatell, a prominent restaurateur in the Twin Cities suburbs, bought the place from Dangerfield’s owner Gus Khwice earlier this year and will soon open a new concept, Shakopee House.

With permission from Cumberbatch’s family, the bootlegger’s travels and dreams will serve as inspiration for another concept planned to open next month in the iconic building, Rum Row Basement Tiki Bar.

A suitcase belonging to Prohibition-era bootlegger Lawrence H. Cumberbatch (1896-1958) is found in the basement ceiling of the Dangerfield's Restaurant building in Shakopee, Minn. Courtesy of Tony Donatell.

A suitcase belonging to Prohibition-era bootlegger Lawrence H. Cumberbatch (1896-1958) is found in the basement ceiling of the Dangerfield's Restaurant building in Shakopee, Minn. Courtesy of Tony Donatell.

In his suitcase, Cumberbatch left behind postcards, cocktail recipes, maps and a collection of rum, gin and whiskey from the early 1900s. Born in 1896, he served in World War I before going to work on his grandfather’s shipbuilding yards in New Jersey.

It was there, in 1922, that notorious bootlegger William McCoy convinced Cumberbatch to join him at sea for the adventure of a lifetime, offering Cumberbatch and other young men four times the pay they earned shipbuilding.

“Lawrence was restless and couldn't resist the temptation to leave the family business and start ‘Rum Running’ with Bill McCoy off the New Jersey shore, traveling with McCoy to the Bahamas and back, dodging authorities, aboard the ship Tomoka,” Donatell shared.

When a Coast Guard operation known as “Rum Patrol” began cracking down on the East Coast Rum Row, Cumberbatch decided to part ways with McCoy and captain his own ship between Florida and the Caribbean.

After Cumberbatch retired from the bootlegging business six years later, he continued to travel throughout the Caribbean, spending time at Neptuno Bar, The Sazarac Bar, and Del Barrios, often conducting business over drinks and learning Cuban cocktail culture, according to Donatell.

“In Havana, Cuba, in 1934, Lawrence met Jose Abeal Otero, aka ‘Sloppy Joe,’ at his bar,” Donatell wrote, adding Cumberbatch would be served the “Sloppy Joe’s Special” as a welcome drink and other cocktails, including the mojito caballito and Mary Pickford. “Whenever Lawrence was at the dock in Havana, he was sure to be found at Sloppy Joe's, even spending some time with his friend behind the bar, learning the craft of bartending.”

In 1936, Cumberbatch met his wife, Ruth, while she vacationed with her family in Cuba — he followed her back to Minnesota and soon began bartending at The St. Paul House, where he later became head bartender of the Mardi Gras room and, according to Donatell, “became a bit of a celebrity” serving his versions of the mojito, sazerac, hurricane, gin fizz, and more.

Sometime in the mid-to-late 1950s, a few years before he became ill and died, Cumberbatch left the Mardi Gras room and took up bartending at the Millpond Club, where his dreams of opening a basement bar arrived one day in the form of a leather suitcase. 

Donatell said Rum Row, which will offer one of the largest rum selections in Minnesota, will keep Cumberbatch's dream alive. 

"It will all come to life in the basement of this 100-year-old building," he wrote. 

Read more about Shakopee House here: 

Next Up

image
MN Food & Drink

Suitcase with a sensational history inspires upcoming Shakopee cocktail bar

The tale of rum row's revival.

Dennis Molla
MN News

Trump fan admits to setting fire to own property, blaming 'Antifa, BLM'

The 30-year-old falsely claimed he was targeted over his support for former President Donald Trump.

Tony Boos
MN News

Charges: Burnsville man set Super 8 Hotel room on fire

Sprinkler heads and smoke detectors were found to be covered when fire crews arrived.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 12.03.53 PM
MN News

Woman charged with hate crime in alleged Waite Park attack

The suspect verbally and physically attacked multiple people during the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 9.23.40 PM
MN News

Man accused in bizarre kidnapping, hostage case has charges dismissed

Questions were raised initial story told to authorities

Mayo Clinic Square
MN Shopping

Timberwolves, Lynx holding fire sale of cheap merch this Friday

Proceeds go towards the Fastbreak Foundation.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 1.10.42 PM
MN News

Fire destroys popular Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes

The iconic wooden lodge became ashes in a devastating fire Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

16-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal St. Paul shooting

Another 16-year-old was arrested for the killing.

Classroom rainbow pencils
MN Weird

School: Rainbow flag that scared parents was just regular rainbow

Willmar Schools' superintendent had to clarify the issue.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 12.32.19 PM
MN News

Plymouth Middle School placed in brief lockdown after Tuesday threat

The email to families was sent just after 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Hail, strong winds could roll through Twin Cities Tuesday night

Storms could fire late this evening near the metro.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 11.41.50 AM
MN Food & Drink

Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop has closed again

The announcement doesn't specify the circumstances surrounding the closure.

Related

310727248_109188921966444_2076680989484337705_n
MN Food & Drink

Iconic Dangerfield's Restaurant sells, with buyer planning new concept

Dangerfield's Restaurant quietly sold recently after more than 30 years in business.

image
MN Lifestyle

Renderings unveiled for 19,000-seat Shakopee amphitheater

Shakopee is already a major entertainment hub in the Twin Cities metro, drawing millions of visitors annually.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.04.40 PM
MN Food & Drink

Ramen bar announced for upcoming Eat Street Crossing food hall

The restaurant roster is filling up at Eat Street Crossing.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.50.09 PM
MN Food & Drink

Badger Hill to relocate brewery and taproom in Shakopee

A local Mexican restaurant will also relocate to the new space.

Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 2.47.38 PM
Minnesota Life

What researchers will learn next about the cougar found in the Twin Cities

The male cougar found this week weighed 130 pounds.

image
MN News

Charges: Driver had just left local bar before deadly Shakopee crash

Witnesses said they were unable to help the 19-year-old Eden Prairie man who died in the crash after becoming trapped.

image
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's upcoming Spring Break restaurant will celebrate the 1980s

The restaurant is one of two new concepts bring brought to downtown St. Paul by local Chef Brian Ingram.

image
MN Food & Drink

Loons Landing Brewery announces grand opening

Loons Landing Brewery will celebrate its "maiden voyage" this month.