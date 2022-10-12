Suitcase with a sensational history inspires upcoming Shakopee cocktail bar

Slinging cocktails at the Millpond Club in Shakopee in the 1950s, bartender Lawrence Cumberbatch often reminisced on the years he’d spent rum running in the Caribbean during Prohibition.

He’d hoped his musings might convince the establishment’s owner to one day open a Caribbean-themed bar in the basement, where souvenirs would decorate the walls and daiquiris, rum punch and mojitos would pass across the counter.

That bar will open next month, nearly 65 years since Cumberbatch died and left an old leather suitcase tucked in the basement ceiling.

Savage resident Tony Donatell discovered the suitcase this fall while renovating the century-old building where the Millpond Club — and, for the past 30 years, Dangerfield’s Restaurant — served patrons along the Minnesota River.

Donatell, a prominent restaurateur in the Twin Cities suburbs, bought the place from Dangerfield’s owner Gus Khwice earlier this year and will soon open a new concept, Shakopee House.

With permission from Cumberbatch’s family, the bootlegger’s travels and dreams will serve as inspiration for another concept planned to open next month in the iconic building, Rum Row Basement Tiki Bar.

A suitcase belonging to Prohibition-era bootlegger Lawrence H. Cumberbatch (1896-1958) is found in the basement ceiling of the Dangerfield's Restaurant building in Shakopee, Minn. Courtesy of Tony Donatell.

In his suitcase, Cumberbatch left behind postcards, cocktail recipes, maps and a collection of rum, gin and whiskey from the early 1900s. Born in 1896, he served in World War I before going to work on his grandfather’s shipbuilding yards in New Jersey.

It was there, in 1922, that notorious bootlegger William McCoy convinced Cumberbatch to join him at sea for the adventure of a lifetime, offering Cumberbatch and other young men four times the pay they earned shipbuilding.

“Lawrence was restless and couldn't resist the temptation to leave the family business and start ‘Rum Running’ with Bill McCoy off the New Jersey shore, traveling with McCoy to the Bahamas and back, dodging authorities, aboard the ship Tomoka,” Donatell shared.

When a Coast Guard operation known as “Rum Patrol” began cracking down on the East Coast Rum Row, Cumberbatch decided to part ways with McCoy and captain his own ship between Florida and the Caribbean.

After Cumberbatch retired from the bootlegging business six years later, he continued to travel throughout the Caribbean, spending time at Neptuno Bar, The Sazarac Bar, and Del Barrios, often conducting business over drinks and learning Cuban cocktail culture, according to Donatell.

“In Havana, Cuba, in 1934, Lawrence met Jose Abeal Otero, aka ‘Sloppy Joe,’ at his bar,” Donatell wrote, adding Cumberbatch would be served the “Sloppy Joe’s Special” as a welcome drink and other cocktails, including the mojito caballito and Mary Pickford. “Whenever Lawrence was at the dock in Havana, he was sure to be found at Sloppy Joe's, even spending some time with his friend behind the bar, learning the craft of bartending.”

In 1936, Cumberbatch met his wife, Ruth, while she vacationed with her family in Cuba — he followed her back to Minnesota and soon began bartending at The St. Paul House, where he later became head bartender of the Mardi Gras room and, according to Donatell, “became a bit of a celebrity” serving his versions of the mojito, sazerac, hurricane, gin fizz, and more.

Sometime in the mid-to-late 1950s, a few years before he became ill and died, Cumberbatch left the Mardi Gras room and took up bartending at the Millpond Club, where his dreams of opening a basement bar arrived one day in the form of a leather suitcase.

Donatell said Rum Row, which will offer one of the largest rum selections in Minnesota, will keep Cumberbatch's dream alive.

"It will all come to life in the basement of this 100-year-old building," he wrote.

