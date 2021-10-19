October 19, 2021
Sun Country adds 7 new routes from MSP Airport this spring

Credit: Sun Country

It's also resuming four routes from the Twin Cities.
Sun Country Airlines is adding 11 nonstop flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for the spring. 

The Minnesota-based airline is adding nonstop service to seven new airports. They are:

  • Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) — service begins on June 9, 2022, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays
  • Burlington International Airport (BTV) — service begins on June 16, 2022, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays
  • Charleston International Airport (CHS) — service begins on April 7, 2022, with twice-weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays.
  • Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) — service begins on April 8, 2022, with twice-weekly service on Fridays and Mondays
  • Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) — service begins on June 2, 2022, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays
  • Spokane International Airport (GEG) — service begins on June 9, 2022, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays
  • Vancouver International Airport (YVR) — service begins on June 15, 2022, with twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays

It will also continue nonstop service from MSP Airport to four airports. They are:

  • Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) — service resumes April 7, 2022, with four flights a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
  • Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) — service will operate all year with twice-weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays
  • Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) — service resumes April 7, 2022, with twice-weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays
  • General Mitchell International Airport (MKE), Milwaukee.

The airline said it will also be extending its current schedule through early September 2022, so travelers from MSP Airport will have more than 70 destinations to choose from during the spring and summer of 2022. 

“We’re excited to offer travelers affordable access to exciting new destinations including some of the most beautiful coastal towns on the East Coast, the Great Lakes and Canada,” Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer, said in a news release. 

With this expansion, Sun Country says it will be operating more than 100 routes and to 80 airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean. 

