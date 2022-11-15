Sun Country announces 15 more routes from MSP in summer 2023

Sun Country Airlines has announced 15 routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will be added from next summer.

Twelve of the flights are brand new for the airline, with four of them having no head-to-head competition, according to Simple Flying, while the remaining three are being brought back having gone on hiatus.

The airline will also extend its booking schedule through Labor Day 2023.

The new nonstop routes include trips to Kansas City, Louisville, Colorado Springs, and Detroit.

The airline will also resume flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, and St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The last time Sun Country offered flights from MSP to JFK was 2019, and it's the first time since January and October 2021 for Milwaukee and St. Louis, respectively.

The new routes are: (Those in bold are new routes. Those with a * are routes where Sun Country are the only carriers from MSP Airport).

Colorado Springs, Colorado *

* Louisville, Kentucky

Detroit, Michigan

Traverse City, Michigan

Kansas City, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri

Omaha, Nebraska

Atlantic City, New Jersey *

* New York City, New York

Charlotte, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina *

* Columbus, Ohio

Rapid City, South Dakota

Richmond, Virginia *

* Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The routes either resume or begin from mid-April to late-June, according to Sun Country officials. Flights are available now to book.

“Our newest destinations support our unique business model as we coordinate our scheduled service with important charter and cargo customers,” said Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney.

"New service to Charlotte, Columbus, Kansas City and St. Louis will coordinate with our Major League Soccer (MLS) charter service. New service to Atlantic City will support our casino charter customers. In addition, each of Sun Country’s interline partners currently fly out of JFK, which will create more opportunities for our customers to travel internationally."