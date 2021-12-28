Sun Country canceling 7 flights from MSP after Monday's outage

Following Monday's outage, Sun Country Airlines will cancel seven roundtrip flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Tuesday.

The airline at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday said it's doing this to upgrade the third-party software that led to the outage and forced the airline to cancel all of its domestic flights Monday morning.

Sun Country worked with the FAA to operate the rest of the day using a "manual process that ensured the safety of each flight," it said.

It says it has worked with its software provider to fix the issue and they've identified what they believe will be a permanent fix. But in order to implement the solution, it must "temporarily pause our operations" to install the software upgrade.

Sun Country will pause operations on Tuesday, which requires it to cancel "seven out and back departures" at MSP Airport.

People on Twitter are saying they got an email that their flight on Tuesday was canceled but were told no information about a refund or an alternate flight. And then when they tried to call, they couldn't get through after trying for hours.

"We recognize that this news is unwelcome and disruptive to our passengers and their loved ones and apologize sincerely for the necessity of this action," Sun Country said. "We are proactively attempting to contact all affected passengers via email to offer them alternative travel arrangements as well as compensation for their inconvenience."

Sun Country says it will provide more details on the situation "and our recovery efforts as it becomes available."