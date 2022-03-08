Sun Country launches 4 new routes, including from MSP Airport

Sun Country Airlines has added four new routes to its service, including from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Minnesota-based airline will launch the new routes this summer and fall, with the new MSP Airport to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) route hitting the sky on Sept. 1.

That route will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Fridays, with one-way fares as low as $69.

“We’re excited to offer travelers affordable access to exciting new destinations including Lake Tahoe, one of the most beautiful landscapes of the Western U.S.,” said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer. “We look forward to welcoming guests onboard to enjoy our many amenities like free inflight entertainment, complimentary nonalcoholic beverage service, and comfortable reclining seats with in-seat power on their way to their next great vacation.”

The three other new routes are:

New service to Las Vegas via Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from Green Bay, which begins Sept. 9. Flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, with one-way fares as low as $79.

New service to Las Vegas via Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from Madison, which begins Sept. 9 Flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, with one-way fares as low as $79.

New nonstop service to Cancun International Airport (CUN) from Harlingen, Texas, Valley International Aiport (HRL), which begins June 1. Flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with one-way fares as low as $129.

Sun Country Airlines is also extending its current schedule through mid-December, so travelers have more than 70 destinations to visit this summer and fall, a news release said.

The airline now operates more than 100 scheduled service routes across 81 airports in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

