Skip to main content
Sun Country launches 4 new routes, including from MSP Airport

Sun Country launches 4 new routes, including from MSP Airport

The flights take off this summer and fall.

Credit: Sun Country

The flights take off this summer and fall.

Sun Country Airlines has added four new routes to its service, including from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. 

The Minnesota-based airline will launch the new routes this summer and fall, with the new MSP Airport to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) route hitting the sky on Sept. 1. 

That route will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Fridays, with one-way fares as low as $69.

“We’re excited to offer travelers affordable access to exciting new destinations including Lake Tahoe, one of the most beautiful landscapes of the Western U.S.,” said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer. “We look forward to welcoming guests onboard to enjoy our many amenities like free inflight entertainment, complimentary nonalcoholic beverage service, and comfortable reclining seats with in-seat power on their way to their next great vacation.” 

The three other new routes are: 

  • New service to Las Vegas via Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from Green Bay, which begins Sept. 9. Flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, with one-way fares as low as $79.
  • New service to Las Vegas via Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from Madison, which begins Sept. 9 Flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, with one-way fares as low as $79.
  • New nonstop service to Cancun International Airport (CUN) from Harlingen, Texas, Valley International Aiport (HRL), which begins June 1. Flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with one-way fares as low as $129.

Sun Country Airlines is also extending its current schedule through mid-December, so travelers have more than 70 destinations to visit this summer and fall, a news release said. 

The airline now operates more than 100 scheduled service routes across 81 airports in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country launches 4 new routes, including from MSP Airport

The flights take off this summer and fall.

Screen Shot 2022-03-08 at 7.47.56 AM
MN News

Death of female in small town in central MN under investigation

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Jim gaffigan and diana ross
MN Music and Radio

Diana Ross, Jim Gaffigan join Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Sauce Gardner
MN Vikings

The Vikings' potential non-QB targets shined at the NFL Combine

The Vikings have been connected to pass rushers and cornerbacks and they made a strong impression at the NFL Combine.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Teachers in Minneapolis to strike Tuesday, deal reached in St. Paul

The strike at Minneapolis Public Schools starts Tuesday.

Eric Sugarman, Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Vikings part ways with trainer Eric Sugarman; ex-player rips him

Ifeadi Odenigbo said Sugarman "was not a good man."

fire
MN News

Sheriff: Heater used to thaw frozen pipes starts fire, burns down home

The home was declared a total loss.

sports betting app USATSI_12006753_168397563_lowres
MN News

5 key elements in the new MN sports gambling proposal

Minnesota is the only state in the upper Midwest not to have legalized sports gambling.

gsankary minneapolis skyline winter flickr
Minnesota Life

Meeting planners were asked to describe Mpls: 1 word stood out

The survey was done by a travel and tourism marketing agency.

Nate Triplett
MN Vikings

Ex-Gophers, Vikings linebacker Nate Triplett battling cancer

Chad Greenway launched a GoFundMe, saying Triplett has battled cancer for the past year.

275271372_5267737386570289_3386485320862022366_n
MN News

Killer tornado in Iowa rated EF-4 with 170 mph winds

It had a maximum width of 800 yards, which made it nearly a half-mile-wide tornado.

police lights
MN News

Brooklyn Park: Suspect shot at motorist in apparent road rage incident

The victim honked at the motorist for running a red light.

Related

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country canceling 7 flights from MSP after Monday's outage

The airline says it believes this will solve the problem.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country adds 7 new routes from MSP Airport this spring

It's also resuming four routes from the Twin Cities.

allegiant
MN Travel

Allegiant will start flying from MSP Airport, launching 3 routes

It's also offering a special flight for Vikings fans.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country's 18 new routes include flights from MSP, Duluth and Rochester

Ten of the routes will be the only nonstop option available at the airport.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country resumes 2 more routes from MSP, adds Green Bay service

It will run round-trip flights to and from Green Bay for Vikings-Packers games.

MN Travel

Sun Country announces 4 new routes out of MSP Airport

The budget airline says fares will start at $59 one-way, before fees and tax.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country adds 9 more flights out of MSP Airport

The new additions include large cities and popular outdoor destinations.

allegiant
MN Travel

Budget airline Allegiant announces 2 additional routes from MSP

The airline is set to begin service from MSP Airport this fall.