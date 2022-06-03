Sun Country seasonal flights returning to Duluth

Sun County Airlines announced that seasonal flights to Arizona and Florida are returning this winter to Duluth International Airport.

The airlines first introduced the flights from Duluth to Phoenix, Arizona and Fort Myers, Florida in 2021. The direct flights will be available starting Dec. 16, 2022 and last through April 17, 2023. They operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays.

Tickets for the seasonal service are available now, according to the company.

The service allows those who are looking to get away from the cold, winter months in northern Minnesota to a warm destination.

“We are just thrilled to continue our partnership with Sun Country,” says Natalie Peterson, Director of Communications & Marketing for the Duluth Airport Authority. “We’re very excited to bring this service back to our region.”

Sun Country, which is based in Eagan but is owned by an investment group in New York, now operates more than 100 scheduled service routes across 81 airports in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.