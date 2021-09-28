Sun Country to offer luxury car service to MSP Airport

Sun Country Airlines is now offering travelers rides in luxury vehicles to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in an effort to take the hassle out of figuring out how to get there.

The Minnesota-based airline on Tuesday announced its new Door-to-Door service, where a driver will pick up as many as four people (and their luggage) in a private vehicle and take them to Terminal 2 at MSP Airport.

The service is set to launch in November, Erin Blanton, a Sun Country spokesperson, told Bring Me The News.

Those who live within 30 miles of MSP Airport can book Door-to-Door, which ranges from $30-85 a person per direction (it's tiered, so the more people in the reservation, the lower the rate is per person), Blanton explained.

The package intends to take the hassle out of travel: travelers' luggage will be checked for them at the airport; they'll be able to speed through security in the first-class lane; and they'll get priority boarding access, Sun Country says.

“We know convenience and comfort are important to our guests, so we’re excited to introduce Sun Country Door-to-Door to our customers,” Brian Davis, Sun Country Airlines chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “With Sun Country Door-to-Door, travelers don’t have to worry about getting to the airport on time, navigating parking ramps or waiting in lines at the check-in counter or security."

Sun Country is offering Door-to-Door through its partnership with Landline, a regional mobility company, that offers ground transportation between several smaller Minnesota and western Wisconsin cities and MSP Airport.

Door-to-Door and Landline services are booked through Sun Country when travelers buy their flight — it's treated like another leg of their trip, so if something goes wrong en route to the airport, the airline will take care of them.

"Our partnership with Landline allows us to provide folks a seamless travel experience where the minute you step out your front door, you’re on your way — let us handle the rest," Davis added.

While passengers get a ride to the airport, they can take advantage of free WiFi, onboard entertainment and refreshments.

Passengers who book Door-to-Door service on Sun Country's website will be contacted by Landline to confirm home pick-up details, Sun Country says.

“Imagine never asking yourself 'What time do I need to leave for the airport?’ again. With this transformational new product, Sun Country and Landline handle all the details for you,” David Sunde, co-founder and CEO of Landline, said in a statement. “We pick you up at the perfect time for your flight, we take care of your bags, and you even enjoy access to the priority screening line at the Terminal 2 checkpoint. We are thrilled to work with our partners at Sun Country to bring the airport right to your front door.”

A Landline bus. Sun Country

Sun Country teamed up with Landline in 2019 to offer bus service from Duluth and Mankato to MSP Airport. It has since expanded to seven cities, including St. Cloud, Brainerd, Rochester, Eau Claire and La Crosse.

Earlier this year, Sun Country added Landline Select, a home pickup private shuttle, to connect travelers in Brainerd, St. Cloud, La Crosse and Eau Claire to MSP Airport.