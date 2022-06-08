Sunny D rips on Minnesota in Taco Bell Defy tweet

The brand wars have arrived in Minnesota, with Sunny D taking a swipe at the Land of 10,000 Lakes over its new Taco Bell Defy.

In case you've missed it, the first ever "Defy" concept from Taco Bell opened this week in Brooklyn Park: a new bank-like haven for phone orders with food delivered to drivers via an elevator chute.

While the social media team behind the Sunny D Twitter account was impressed by the structure itself, it was less enthused about the location:

It's become apparent to anyone who has spent five minutes on social media since its advent that you insult Minnesota at your peril, but the Sunny D team clearly didn't get the memo.

Sure enough, within minutes the Ohio-based Sunny D was drowning in indignant Minnesotans as much as its product is drowning in sugar.

There were some rather guttural reactions, among them Racket MN which tweeted: "F*** off Sunny D, you taste like p***."

Others pointed out that this affront to the State of Minnesota also happened on Prince's birthday.