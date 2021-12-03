Support grows for Redmon's Popcorn after shop's sudden closure

It seems everybody is rooting for Redmon's Popcorn — even the county health department that had to break the bad news to its owner, Zack Redmon, earlier this week.

The small popcorn shop in New Hope, Minnesota, hit the national stage thanks to a segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night. The next day there was a line out the door and his stock of gourmet popcorn had been depleted.

But on Wednesday morning Redmon announced he was closing the shop due to "unforeseen circumstances," and the Hennepin County Public Health Department has provided more details about what occurred.

A county spokesperson told Bring Me The News it did an on-site visit Tuesday, and determined the shop lacked a necessary food license from the county.

Redmon, who had been operating in the space since February, decided it was simpler to simply shift his business online for now, rather than rush to try to make changes that simply aren't feasible for his growing business. He would need to find a commercial kitchen, for example — a tall task on short notice, and one that carries a big price tag.

He's now fulfilling his online orders and tackling the new challenges that come with shipping, he told Bring Me The News. He should have more popcorn stock ready soon, he added.

Online, those who have rallied around Redmon's Popcorn have wondered why the county intervened now, when the shop had been open for nine months.

According to the Hennepin County spokesperson, the shop "was not on our radar," and that they only became aware of it because of the The Late Show piece (which staff thought was "fun and clever," the spokesperson added).

"We really do want to help Mr. Redmon — as does the city," they added.

The community seems to be behind him as well.

The Redmon's Popcorn Facebook page has been flooded with comments of support, with some even offering help as he sorts through the matter.

And a friend of Redmon's family started a Go Fund Me, hoping to raise $10,000 to "help Zack get popping again!" It had brought in just over $1,000 as of Friday afternoon.

"I appreciate everybody having my back through this tough time," Redmon said of the support. "I'm learning a lot ... and I appreciate them being patient with me."

Redmon has described his shop as "the luxury vehicle of popcorn," which was the inspiration for the ad Colbert's team created for him. His flavors include hot BBQ, chili cheese, butterfinger, banana pudding and cookies and creme. You can check out his online shop here.