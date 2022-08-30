Skip to main content
Sweet Paris Crêperie to open 4 restaurants in Twin Cities

The Texas-based fast casual chain is making its debut in Minnesota.

Sweet Paris Crêperie

Fast-casual restaurant chain Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café has announced it's expanding to Minnesota, planning four locations in the Twin Cities.

The Houston-based company announced the move on Tuesday, saying it has struck a "multi-unit deal" that will bring four stores to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. 

Bring Me The News has reached out for comment on the where the restaurants will be located in the metro.

It debuted in 2012 and has grown to ten locations in Texas since then, but has since branched out to Mexico, Florida, Oklahoma, and now Minnesota.

The menu includes a variety of French sweet, savory, and breakfast crêpes, as well as waffles, paninis, eggs, salads, and cocktails.

The company is joining forces with a group of partners in the Twin Cities including Dan and Brenda Vansteenburg, who were one of the first Jimmy John's franchisees in Minnesota in 2001, and now own 35 stores across the Twin Cities, and dozens more in other states.

Dan Vansteenburg, a former special eduction teacher, said in a press release: "After our first visit with the Sweet Paris leadership team in Houston, we knew this was a concept we wanted to pursue and bring to the Twin Cities.

"Everything about the brand, from the authentic menu to the charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris, brings a unique experience that the people of Minnesota will be excited about."

The company recently ranked 17th nationally on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 list of the best new and emerging franchise.

