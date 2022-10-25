T.J. Maxx reveals location of its next Minnesota store

A new T.J. Maxx will open in Minnesota next month.

The retailer announced the new 22,200-square-foot store at Highway 61 and Tyler Road North in Red Wing will open on Sunday, Nov. 6.

“Our newest store in Red Wing will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for," stated President Tim Miner in a press release.

The company is the nation's leading off-price retailer, with more than 1,200 stores.

In a press release, the company said $10,000 will be donated to HOPE Coalition to give back to the local community in celebration of the opening.

Regular store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Extended hours on opening day will be from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The opening will come just a few weeks after TJ Maxx opened its newest Twin Cities store in Woodbury.