Skip to main content
Taco Chon sued by Taco John's over name, customers show support

Taco Chon sued by Taco John's over name, customers show support

A GoFundMe has been set up to fight the lawsuit against the two Minnesota locations.

GoFundMe

A GoFundMe has been set up to fight the lawsuit against the two Minnesota locations.

Taco Chon, a Mexican restaurant located in St. Cloud and Burnsville, is fighting pushback from Taco John's after a lawsuit was filed against the Minnesota establishment over naming rights.

Taco John's is asking a court to stop Taco Chon from using the name for any Mexican-themed restaurant. It also wants all the profits Taco Chon has made while using the name; and is also seeking damages, and legal and court costs.

The company argues that using the name Taco Chon is "likely to cause confusion, mistake, or deception" among diners.

The two Taco Chon locations are at least each about four miles away from a Taco John's restaurant.

A Go Fund Me has been created by an acquaintance of the restaurant's owner, Juan Ramos, as he tries to defend his business. The goal of the fundraiser is to hit $150,000 to help pay for legal costs. As of Thursday afternoon, nearly $2,500 has been raised.

Ramos told the St. Cloud Times that the business has seen many new customers who have come in to express their support, and that he and the teams at each location are thankful for.

"Every dollar counts together, we can save a dream!" the Go Fund Me reads.

According to the business's Facebook page, Ramos and his parents used to work at a taco shop in the 1980s in Mexico. Ramos told WCCO that the name comes from that same shop.

Taco John's has 372 locations in the United States and 57 in Minnesota, which is one of the chain's biggest markets.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Taco John's for comment.

Next Up

Juan Ramos, standing outside of his Taco Chon Mexican Grill, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
MN Food & Drink

Taco Chon sued by Taco John's over name, customers show support

A GoFundMe has been set up to fight the lawsuit against the two Minnesota locations.

fentanyl
MN News

1,064 'extremely dangerous' fentanyl pills found in storage locker

It more than doubled the previous record seizure by the drug task force that worked the case.

USATSI_18081206_168397563_lowres
Minnesota Life

Wolves' Marc Lore tapped to lead Minnesota's Expo 2027 bid

Lore will be co-chair with Robert Clark, who has previous experience working at the 2020 World Expo in Dubai.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 5

More than 2,000 new cases for a second consecutive day.

Anoka County Jail
MN News

Andover man, 20, ID'd as inmate who died at Anoka County Jail

He died the same day that he entered the jail.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.10.53 AM
MN News

Burning car on Hwy 100 linked to 2 shootings in Brooklyn Park

No injuries were reported from either shooting, nor from the police chase on Highway 100.

4.30.22-George's
Minnesota Life

Lutsen Mountains to open for one more day, marking longest season ever

The resort will open a lift on Eagle Mountain Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 8.01.30 AM
MN Food & Drink

Sandcastle restaurant on Lake Nokomis to open for final season

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will start the search to find a new establishment for the location.

Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 9.22.18 AM
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee releases its first 'fully' plant-based menu item

It's teamed up with JUST Egg for the breakfast sandwich.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.05.53 AM
MN News

Large police presence, vehicle fire causes brief closure of Hwy 100 south

It's not clear at this stage what led to the incident.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

MPD investigating 'suspicious death' of 2-year-old boy

The 2-year-old's infant brother was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Edina Art Fair
MN Lifestyle

Edina Art Fair returning after two-year COVID hiatus

The Edina Art Fair draws an estimated 250,000-300,000 visitors annually.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 8.36.56 AM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota's only Pepperjax Grill has closed

A sign on the restaurant in St. Cloud confirms the closure.

Flickr - Caribou Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Caribou customers in Twin Cities run into abrupt closures, shortened hours

Locations that used to stay open until the evening are now shutting their doors around lunch time.

taco libre
MN Food & Drink

Taco Libre opening another Twin Cities location

It marks the chain's fourth location.

dairy queen owatonna video jan 2022 screengrab
MN Food & Drink

Viral video: MN Dairy Queen worker throws customer's food on sidewalk

The restaurant is closed while its owners conduct an internal investigation.

Taco Bell
MN Food & Drink

A unique Taco Bell restaurant could be coming to the Twin Cities

A local franchisee wants to build an eatery that is more attuned to pandemic life.

Concert
MN Business

Ellison reaches $1.9M settlement with StubHub over COVID cancellations

The ticket reselling giant will pay $1.87 million in refunds for Minnesota events.

Screen Shot 2020-08-11 at 2.02.14 PM
MN Food & Drink

Taco Cat the latest Twin Cities restaurant to announce its closure

It was launched in 2014, and got a permanent home in Midtown Global Market in 2015.

Screen Shot 2019-12-10 at 11.38.00 AM
MN Food & Drink

Taco and cocktail joint to close in Lyn-Lake neighborhood

Mercado is found in the ground floor of the Lime apartment building.