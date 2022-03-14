Taco Libre opening another Twin Cities location

Taco Libre is opening another Twin Cities location, this time in Roseville.

The expansion will mark the Mexican street taco store's fourth active location, which is slated to open at 2111 Snelling Ave. N this summer, Taco Libre said on Facebook.

Owner Adrian Ramirez told the Business Journal the new location will open in late May or early June.

Taco Libre opened its first location in West St. Paul in 2015, and has opened locations in Oakdale, Edina and Eagan. (There was also a downtown St. Paul location, but it closed for good during the pandemic).

Ramirez plans to open several more restaurants in the area and then could start a franchising program, the Business Journal said. Taco Libre is also going to debut a new menu that includes vegetarian and vegan options.

You can check out Taco Libre's menu here, which includes tacos, tortas, alambres, empanadas, burritas, tamales, flautas, desserts and various sides.