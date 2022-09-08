Take a first look at Valleyfair's new Halloween attraction

Valleyfair will debut an all-new, family-friendly Halloween attraction this fall that's designed to celebrate the autumnal season without big scares.

The new attraction, called Tricks and Treats, will run Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 30-Oct. 30.

The immersive experience will allow guests to visit four themed "lands" spread across the park.

“Each of the four worlds we are creating for you—a wonder-inspiring candy land, a pumpkin-spiced, cozy autumnal land, a gothic, darkly delicious land, and an oozy, gooey land—offers something about this Halloween time of year for everyone to love," said Valleyfair General Manager Raul Rehnborg.

Tricks and Treats 2022 rendering. Courtesy of Valleyfair.

A giant pumpkin will adorn the Midway Stage, creating a picturesque backdrop for fall festivities in the daytime.

"As the evening approaches, guests will be dazzled as the large festive Jack o’ Lantern awakens with a fiery light, taking on a soft uncanny glow," Valleyfair shared in a press release. "From there, guests may choose their path by embarking on the festive Lands of Treats or one of the mischievous Lands of Tricks, each with its own mystery and fun in store."

Tricks and Treats 2022 rendering. Courtesy of Valleyfair.

The Land of Treats will include the lands of Everfall and Sweet Tooth Acres and the Land of Treats offers Spooky Spires and Ickyville.

"These playful areas will have guests drawn to a splat-tastic monster party and an eerie classical speakeasy populated by gothic surprises," the Valleyfair announcement shared.

Tricks and Treats 2022 rendering. Courtesy of Valleyfair.

Tricks and Treats 2022 rendering. Courtesy of Valleyfair.

Hours for Fridays are from 5:00 – 10:00 p.m., Saturdays are from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., with rides open during Tricks and Treats festivities.

Guests will be asked to adhere to a new park policy, which bans bags of any kind larger than 6.5” x 4.5” x 2” after 6 p.m. on Tricks and Treats nights. All bags are subject to a search at the park entrance.

For more information about this season's attractions visit valleyfair.com