Take a hike! Free admission to MN State Parks on Black Friday

Minnesota State Parks will once again be free to visit on Black Friday.

Visitors will not need a vehicle permit to enter any of Minnesota's 75 state parks on Friday, Nov. 26. The DNR says the goal is "to encourage families to spend time together with a walk outdoors."

This will be the seventh year in a row with a fee-free Black Friday.

Normally, visitors would need to pay for either a one-day or annual vehicle permit, which would grant them legal entrance into the state park. But on free entrance days (there are now four throughout the year), admission is free.

The DNR says almost every Minnesotans is within 30 miles of a state park. You can find a list and map here.

Keep in mind some of the more well-known parks may be busy on these free days, so plan ahead — or consider one of the lesser-traveled state parks.

And remember to "recreate responsibly," the DNR says. State parks have rules in places to help "conserve these special places." So stay on designated trails to avoid inadvertently damaging the ecosystem, keep your dog on a leash (no more than 6 feet), and make sure you don't litter.

"Research shows that walking offers multiple benefits, from increased creativity and better brain function to more flexibility and stamina," the DNR writes. "So you won't just burn calories, you'll also improve your well-being."

The current forecast for Black Friday in the Twin Cities is a daytime high of 31 degrees.