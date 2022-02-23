Skip to main content
Target adding Starbucks, return items to drive-up service in select cities

Target adding Starbucks, return items to drive-up service in select cities

The new features include the ability to order from Starbucks.

Target Corporate press materials

The new features include the ability to order from Starbucks.

Select Target stores around the country will feature enhanced drive-up options for customers beginning later this year. 

The Minneapolis retailer announced Wednesday that it is developing its app to allow customers to order Starbucks and return items via the store's curbside service program. The new features will be available in select cities beginning fall 2022.

Starbucks orders will be delivered to shoppers who are waiting in their vehicle in the curbside service parking spots, and shoppers will also be able to pull up to Target and have a store employee meet them at their vehicle to accept returned items. 

Target will also expand its "backup item" option when shopping online, which will give customers more options when their primary choice is out of stock. 

While it hasn't announced which cities the service will be available in, it's fairly common for Minnesota to be included in the rollout of any new services or products Target introduces.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Target says its digital business has more than doubled in the past two years, with more than half of those sales coming from order pickup, curbside service and same-day deliveries via Shipt. 

“Adding a Starbucks order and easy returns, while expanding our backup item options, will give guests even more of what they love about shopping at Target, quickly and easily,” said Mark Schindele, Target’s chief stores officer.

Last year, Target added the ability to order adult beverages, add forgotten items shortly after receiving an order, and the functionality to allow someone else to pick up a curbside order on your behalf. 

Next Up

Target_Holiday-B-roll_2021_05
MN Shopping

Target adding Starbucks, return items to drive-up service in select cities

The new features include the ability to order from Starbucks.

Screen Shot 2022-02-16 at 9.50.38 PM
MN News

Boy, 15, charged with random killing of St. Paul businesswoman

The teen shot her while she was going about her daily business, police said.

Jeannie Waltz
MN News

Autopsy reveals cause of death for bus driver found by basketball team

The 48-year-old was a beloved paraprofessional and bus driver from Clara City.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday night

The victim was found face down in a yard, according to police.

Cam Talbot
MN Wild

Wild's sloppy play snaps winning streak over Senators

Ottawa snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Wild.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 8
MN Weather

Here are the latest snow totals reported in Minnesota

Some final tallies haven't been reported, but we'll update the list as they arrive.

stanley the office pretzel day screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

Saints to celebrate Pretzel Day with Stanley from 'The Office'

Ticket packages include a "Works" pretzel and a meet-and-greet with actor Leslie David Baker.

vote, election
MN News

Walz announces special election to fill seat of late Rep. Hagedorn

There will be a two-week filing period beginning March 1.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Rodgers did 12-day cleanse that typically involves vomiting, laxatives

Anyone up for 12 days of vomiting, pooping and buttery nasal massages?

anthony batton-harris mugshot
MN News

Charges: WI man shot St. Paul Lyft driver who was staring at him

The driver is expected to survive.

stillwater high school
MN News

Police: Youth arrested at Stillwater HS after driving stolen car

The school went into lockdown until the suspect was located.

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Man charged with murder of Minneapolis North HS student Deshaun Hill

Hill and the alleged shooter may have brushed shoulders prior to the shooting.

Related

target
MN Shopping

Target touts new app, ordering features ahead of holidays

Here's how the retailer plans on making things "easy" for customers.

black friday
MN Shopping

Target, Walmart release Black Friday ads

The retailers have been offering deals all month, but some of the best deals come on Black Friday.

Target Store
MN Shopping

Target will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

The big box retailer is also beginning holiday sales early this year.

Target store inside
MN Shopping

Target unveils 'limited-edition' home, lifestyle collection with Levi Strauss

The new collection will be available in some stores and everyone online Feb. 28.

target
MN Shopping

Target extends curbside pickup, at-home delivery through 5 p.m. Christmas Eve

The deadline to order and ship packages has passed.

target
MN Shopping

Target will close stores on Thanksgiving Day 2021 after great sales in 2020

The retailer saw "tremendous grow" in its Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery services.

BMTN - Target drive up bag booze
MN Shopping

Target rolls out booze pick-up, delivery – but not in Minnesota

It's not available in Wisconsin at this point either.

Target deals weekly ad - 10.31.2021
MN Shopping

Target reveals first Black Friday deals, available next week

There are some steep discounts to be had, even though Black Friday is nearly a month away.