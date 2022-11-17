Target announces launch of its 'biggest ever' Black Friday sale

After its Deal Days and early Black Friday sales have been running for around a month, Target on Thursday announced the launch of its "biggest ever" Black Friday week sale.

The Minneapolis retailer says its Black Friday week deals will run from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, though some of the discounts won't be available till Thanksgiving Day, which has become the traditional start of Black Friday sales.

Not enough for you? After the Black Friday sales end on Saturday, Nov. 26, there will be two days of Cyber Monday deals running Nov. 27-28.

Target says it will be slashing up to 50% off electronics, toys, video games, kitchen appliances, and gift items during its biggest sale period.

It will be offering free 2-day shipping for online purchases of over $35, and free for all RedCard users.

Among the deals on offer:

The announcement comes a day after Target revealed a 52% drop in third quarter profits, during a year in which it has suffered from excess inventory that required prices to be slashed.

The retailer also predicted it will be a sluggish holiday season, with families expected to tighten their belts due to the rise in inflation this year.

You can find more of Target's daily deals here.