Skip to main content
Target announces launch of its 'biggest ever' Black Friday sale

Target announces launch of its 'biggest ever' Black Friday sale

It comes a day after the retailer announced a major drop in profits.

Target

It comes a day after the retailer announced a major drop in profits.

After its Deal Days and early Black Friday sales have been running for around a month, Target on Thursday announced the launch of its "biggest ever" Black Friday week sale.

The Minneapolis retailer says its Black Friday week deals will run from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, though some of the discounts won't be available till Thanksgiving Day, which has become the traditional start of Black Friday sales.

Not enough for you? After the Black Friday sales end on Saturday, Nov. 26, there will be two days of Cyber Monday deals running Nov. 27-28.

Target says it will be slashing up to 50% off electronics, toys, video games, kitchen appliances, and gift items during its biggest sale period.

It will be offering free 2-day shipping for online purchases of over $35, and free for all RedCard users.

Among the deals on offer:

The announcement comes a day after Target revealed a 52% drop in third quarter profits, during a year in which it has suffered from excess inventory that required prices to be slashed.

The retailer also predicted it will be a sluggish holiday season, with families expected to tighten their belts due to the rise in inflation this year.

You can find more of Target's daily deals here.

Next Up

covid, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15

Minnesota's numbers have remained very stable over recent weeks.

FLickr - USFWS Midwest - white-tailed deer
MN Lifestyle

Chronic wasting disease suspected in a Bemidji area deer

The disease is fatal to deer.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 11.47.24 AM
MN Business

Winnebago to open technology innovation center in the Twin Cities

The company is North America's leading manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.

FB_IMG_1668546705027
Sponsored Story

Let the good times roll

Minnesota Roller Derby is back!

Williams Uptown Pub and Peanut Bar
MN Food & Drink

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes for good

A sign on the door says the bar has permanently closed.

McCluer
MN News

Four children aged 3-12 die in northern Iowa house fire

The tragic fire happened just before sunrise on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 1.59.52 PM
MN Business

Target claims 'organized crime' contributed to $400M loss

Target's anti-theft measures have been particularly noticeable in downtown Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 9.52.16 AM
MN Lifestyle

Give to the Max Day 2022: Here's how you can help local nonprofits

Today is the 14th annual Give to the Max Day.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 8.32.49 AM
MN News

Rogers High School student ID'd as victim in fatal Plymouth shooting

Police say two suspects are at large.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 8.07.54 AM
MN Shopping

Target announces launch of its 'biggest ever' Black Friday sale

It comes a day after the retailer announced a major drop in profits.

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 5.46.58 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Actress and singer Christina Milian spotted filming in Duluth

A local nail salon has received a boost from the film production.

Amore Uptown
MN Food & Drink

Amore in Uptown to close, be replaced by new Kim Bartmann restaurant

The Italian restaurant's final day of service will be Sunday.

Related

Target store
MN Shopping

Target gives first look at some of its Deal Days discounts

The Minneapolis retailer is holding its Deal Days event earlier than ever, in an attempt to drive sales after a turbulent year.

Screen Shot 2020-11-19 at 10.45.26 AM
MN Shopping

Target reveals its final – and largest – set of Black Friday deals

It has released a 36-page Black Friday ad.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 9.28.33 AM
MN Shopping

Target drops surprise, releasing some Black Friday deals weeks earlier than usual

The retailer says new deals will be revealed each week.

Screen Shot 2019-11-06 at 9.42.49 AM
MN Shopping

Target releases its Black Friday 2019 ad, and deals start this Friday

The Bullseye says it will be offering discounts throughout the holiday season.

Target store
MN Shopping

Target to start holiday deals earlier than ever, hire 100,000 workers

The retailer is getting a jump on the holiday season in what has otherwise been a tough year.

Screen Shot 2020-10-29 at 6.52.02 AM
MN Shopping

Target reveals its first Black Friday deals; month-long discounts planned

The retailer is staggering its sales to make it easier to shoppers to plan amid COVID-19.

MN Shopping

Target reveals its 2018 Black Friday ad

Target is expecting a bumper holiday season.

Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 7.43.05 AM
MN Shopping

Best Buy releases new round of early Black Friday deals

The Minnesota-based retailer ran its first round of deals from Oct. 24-30.