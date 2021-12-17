Target announces more deals for last-minute holiday shoppers

In an effort to woo last-minute holiday shoppers, Target has announced additional deals available next week.

Last-minute deals for the week of Dec. 19-25 include:

Up to 50% off select toys

Up to 50% off video games

Up to 20% off TVs and up to 40% off home theater accessories

20% off select women’s and men’s cold-weather accessories and boots

Up to 45% off select kitchen appliances and cookware

Here's the sneak peek for Target's weekly ad for the week before Christmas. It includes $20 off SodaStreams and Keurigs, $130 off a robot vacuum, $40-$300 off TVs, 15% off select Our Generation toys, and sales on everything you need to wrap all the gifts you buy.

Target says this round of deals comes as nearly nine out of 10 surveyed shoppers have yet to complete their holiday shopping.

“We know this is an especially busy time for our guests, whether they are preparing for holiday celebrations or still searching for the perfect gifts for their loved ones,” Mark Schindele, chief stores officer with Target, said in a statement. “All season long, our team has been helping guests get everything on their lists. With great deals, convenient same-day services like Drive Up and Order Pickup, and a team that’s staffed and ready to help, we’re here to make guests’ final holiday shopping trips easy and stress-free.”

Target says it's also made last-minute shopping easier, with customers able to place Order Pickup or Drive Up orders by 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, and get their items that night. Orders can also be placed for same-day delivery with Shipt, with the final delivery window available being 5-6 p.m.

The Minneapolis-based retailer also says Target's shelves are stocked, with deliveries made each day to keep the store filled — an apparent reference to ongoing supply chain issues across many industries which insiders said could hamper the holiday season.

Most target stores are open until 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, and reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26.