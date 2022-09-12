Target strikes multiyear deal with FAO Schwarz ahead of holidays

Skip to main content
Target announces multiyear partnership with FAO Schwarz ahead of holiday season

Nostalgia seekers will soon find the company's toys at Target.

An iconic American toy company will begin selling a large assortment of products inside Target stores under a new, multiyear agreement between the corporations. 

Target Corp. on Monday announced the exclusive collection from FAO Schwarz will become available in mid-October, ahead of the holiday shopping season. 

All Target store toy departments and Target.com will feature dedicated space for FAO Schwarz, with toy demonstrations planned throughout the holiday season, the retailer announced. 

The assortment will feature more than 120 toys and a capsule collection celebrating the 160th anniversary of FAO Schwarz. Products will range in price from $9.99-$149.99, including 50 toys under $20.

“There truly is no better way to kick off our 160th anniversary than to announce this partnership,” David Niggli, chief merchandising officer of FAO Schwarz, stated in a press release.

“FAO Schwarz has been celebrating the wonder of childhood and bringing awe and discovery to all children — and the child inside all of us — for 160 years, and now families everywhere across the U.S. can enjoy this experience at their local Target store.”

You can find Target's FAO Schwarz range here.

